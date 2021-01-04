Mumbai: 2 years on, BEST sweeper struggles hard to get back job

It has been two years that a 33-year-old woman sweeper of BEST has been struggling to get back her job, which she had got after her father, a former employee of the undertaking, passed away. She was dismissed from service in 2018 after she stopped going to work because of the harassment she faced from drug addicts in the Bandra bus terminus area, where she was posted in 2017. Over two years without a job, she and her 53-year-old mother, have been living in a deplorable condition.

Both of them live at a relative's place in Virar because they can't afford a place of their own. The woman had joined BEST in 2011 and was posted at the Mumbai Central Bus Terminus. She started complaining of harassment by the drug addicts after she joined the Bandra Terminus in 2017. Neither did the depot manager and other seniors take any action, nor did they inform the police.

'Not allowed inside'

Speaking to mid-day, she said, "My father passed away in 2009 and I got the job in his place. After completing five years at the Mumbai Central Bus Terminus, I was deployed at the Bandra West Terminus just outside the station.



The 33-year-old BEST sweeper was dismissed from service in 2018

My duty timings were 9.30 am to 5 pm and I was not allowed inside the terminus. Terminus Manager Phulsunghe had told me that my duty was to clean the compound area, where a number of drug addicts would roam about and drink alcohol as well." "In 2017, I complained to the manager and requested him to allow me to work inside the terminus. Instead of helping me, he stopped me from eating at the canteen. The addicts would sometimes touch me inappropriately and also pass lewd comments. Some of them would also follow me to the station. I was so scared that I stopped going to work. I had also requested the terminus manager to transfer me to a different terminus, but instead of helping me, they marked me absent on all days and dismissed me on September 25, 2018," she added.

She further said, "I have no income since the past two years. I am a Std IV pass-out and have no other work experience. The terminus manager had assured me that I would get back my job within six months but I'm struggling without one for the past two years. I really need the job to meet my mother's medical expenses."

'Can appeal twice'

When contacted, BEST PRO Hanumant Gophane said, "If anyone has been dismissed from service, he/she can appeal twice for reinstatement. The woman should approach the GM, chairman or committee members of BEST. Every BEST employee is allowed inside the terminus and they can use the canteen as well. We will check this case and try to help the woman. If she doesn't get justice, then she can also approach the labour court after two appeals."

2011

Year she started work at BEST

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news