Mumbai: 20-year-old alcoholic found hanging by shirt in Aarey Colony

crime

The suicide victim identified as Suresh Shanmugam (20), was an electrician and was addicted to alcohol

Representational image

Another death incident was witnessed in Aarey Colony when the body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging from a tree by his shirt on Sunday.

Residents of the unit 13 locality informed the police in the morning. The man later was identified as Suresh Shanmugam (20), who lived in a different part of Aarey Colony. Shanmugam was an electrician and had left home on Saturday. He was later spotted hanging from a tree.

“Shanmugam was addicted to alcohol. The shirt by which he was found hanging, is his shirt,” said the police. “No suicide note has been found around the place the body was found,” the police added.

According to TOI, an accidental death report has been filed at Aarey police station. An officer said they are investigating to find out if any foul play was involved.

In a similar case, the Vangaon police from Palghar district found the bodies of a man and woman who were in a relationship, hanging from a tree in the jungle recently. As the area was under the jurisdiction of the Boisar police, the Vangaon police informed them. The Boisar police conducted a panchanama and sent the bodies for an autopsy to the local government hospital.

The man and woman have been identified by the police. According to police sources, the victims belonged to Boisar, and while the man stayed at Hanuman Nagar, the woman stayed at Ganesh Nagar. An investigation revealed that they worked in the same company in Boisar MIDC. Police sources revealed that they had fallen in love and wanted to live together, but were both married.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.