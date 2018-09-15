Mumbai: 20-year-old unruly biker jumps signal; runs over traffic cop in Borivli

national

According to police sources, the injured constable, identified as Milind Hiwale, 32, from the Borivli traffic division, was regulating traffic at the Don Bosco junction in Borivli around 8.15 pm on Wednesday

An unruly biker jumped a traffic signal in Borivli West on Wednesday night and grievously injured a traffic police constable. According to police sources, the injured constable, identified as Milind Hiwale, 32, from the Borivli traffic division, was regulating traffic at the Don Bosco junction in Borivli around 8.15 pm on Wednesday.

Just then, the biker, identified as Akshay Ajay Parmar, 20, jumped the signal. Hiwale signalled him to stop, but Parmar drove his motorcycle towards Hiwale and ran him over, leaving him with head, nose and leg injuries.

He then tried to flee from the spot, but Hiwale's colleague caught him and handed him to the Borivli police. Meanwhile, Hiwale was rushed to Sailee Hospital, and admitted to the ICU. His condition was critical.

On Thursday, he was moved to Life Line hospital for further treatment. Hiwale's right ankle has been badly damaged, while his nose and head, too, have serious injuries. Arrested accused Parmar is a resident of Mangal Murti co-operative housing society Borivli West, and studies at a Kandivli-based college.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. "He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody," said a police officer from Borivli police station. Parmar has applied for bail.

