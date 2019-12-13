Mumbai: 203 societies to get 5 per cent tax rebate

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 203 societies involving 93,835 households which would get a rebate in property tax after having met the conditions laid down by the civic body. A society in Bandra East was one of the first few found eligible by the Peer Review Committee for the rebate in property tax.

Further, the zonal deputy municipal commissioners were also directed to begin a campaign encouraging societies to install underground/overhead tanks for improved water supply. There are plans to give concessions to such societies as well. In August, the BMC declared a 5 per cent rebate on property tax for societies executing 100 per cent segregation and sending zero wet waste to BMC, reducing the volume of dry waste by 50 per cent and for those processing wastewater and using it to flush toilets.

On Thursday, the H East Ward officials visited a Bandra East socieity, M/s MIG Group III Co-op Housing Society Ltd, also known as Jade Garden Society and approved the rebate of 5 per cent. Ward Officer AG Khairnar, said, "We inspected the entire process of waste management that includes two bins for dry and wet waste, use of biodegradable garbage bags, segregation at house-to-house level, separate collection of garbage, further segregation of garbage into wet, dry and hazardous waste at the society level, maintenance of daily record, processing of wet waste, use of processed waste i.e. compost for gardening. After due verification of all processes, the review committee has okayed 5 per cent tax rebate for the society."

In addition to this, to ensure less wastage of water, the municipal chief had instructed that societies be considered for appropriate subsidy as per the policy on additional tank arrangement. The decision was taken after several societies complained of inadequate water supply despite there being enough water in the catchment areas after this year's rainfall.

