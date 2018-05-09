Mumbai: 20-year-old son of police inspector found dead at Aarey Colony

Body of the 20-year-old boy was found lying in bushes near the film city at Aarey Colony in Goregaon area around 10.30 am

A 20-year-old son of a Mumbai police officer was found dead in Goregaon on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Atharva Shinde. He was the son of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police, an official said. The deceased's family resides in Thakur Complex in Kandivli, police said.



Atharva's body was found lying in bushes near the film city at Aarey Colony in Goregaon area around 10.30 am, the official added. Some injury marks were found on his neck and eyes, he said. DCP (Zone XII), Vinay Kumar Rathod, said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the death will be known only after the autopsy report." Further investigation is on.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

