Mumbai: 21-year-old drowns in Vasai beach, five others rescued

A 21-year-old man drowned in Vasai's Suruchibaug beach on Sunday. The alleged incident took place after the deceased and five of his friends went for a swim. While the five friends were rescued by locals, the body of the deceased, identified as Ganesh Khot, was recovered on Monday.

According to police sources, the group of friends entered the sea during high tide after drinking alcohol at the beach. Within a few minutes of stepping into the sea, Khot disappeared due to the strong currents. After the five friends were rescued, they informed the police that Khot was missing, reports Hindustan Times.

A fire brigade team carried out a search operation to find the person's missing body and on Monday, Khot's body was found floating near Panchunder in Vasai. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. The Vasai Gaon police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

"Despite warning by the Palghar collector, banning people from swimming in rough seas, visiting waterfalls, beaches, ponds, wells or going for trekking and other activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens continue to ignore the directives. We have been given strict instructions to book the guilty under Sections 188 (disobedience) and 269 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," a police officer said.

