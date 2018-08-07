Mumbai: 21-year-old girl jumps to death from 16th floor in Borivli

national

The Kasturba Marg police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident, as no suicide note has been recovered from the spot

The building at Borivali East where the girl resided

A 21-year-old girl, who stayed in a rented apartment at Borivali East, was found dead on the building premises in the wee hours of Monday. Police suspect that she might have committed suicide by jumping from the kitchen window of the 16th floor flat. However, the Kasturba Marg police are yet to find out details about the incident, as no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

According to the police, deceased Shikha Vithal Shethy, was residing in the Ekta Bhoomi Park apartment along with her parents and elder brother. In all probability she jumped from the window while everyone was asleep. When her family members woke up around 4 am, they couldn't find her in the flat.

The main door and the windows of the hall were shut but they found the kitchen window open. That is when they became suspicious. Later, they went down and found her lying in a pool of blood. Through interrogation the cops came to know that Shethy was a final year Home Science student of a Matunga-based college.

A team from the Kasturba Marg police station was immediately rushed to the spot. They shifted Shethy to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Then a post-mortem was conducted at Bhagwati Hospital and later her body was handed over to her parents. Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Kasturba Marg police station said, "An accidental death report has been registered in the case. We have searched the house as well as her belongings, but haven't got any clue about the incident. Further investigation into the matter is on."

