Mumbai: 21-year-old man electrocuted to death while cleaning water tank

A 21-year-old man died of electrocution while cleaning a water tank in the Matunga area here, police said. In a press note, Mumbai police said that the deceased is identified as Babu Gonda.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when he was cleaning a water tank in the building of Railway Officer's residence in Matunga. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor.

The Shahunagar police station has filed a case under section 394 (a) of the IPC and arrested a person.

