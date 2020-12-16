Mumbai: 21-year-old man sent to prison for not masking up, misses his wedding

Ibrahim Mujawar claimed he arrived at the spot later and they did not fight or push any of the police personnel

A youngster recently paid a heavy price when he and two others, all without masks, allegedly manhandled a constable who asked them to wear the safety gear, for they were arrested, days before his wedding ceremony. His family managed to get him bail the day he was scheduled to get married earlier, but as they had postponed the ceremony after the arrest, he will now be married on December 17.

Ibrahim Mujawar, 21, Firoz Shaikh, 24, and Aaqib Khan, 21, were caught without masks by Constable Shashibhushan Yadav on December 6 at Vaishali Nagar, SV Road. Yadav, attached to the Oshiwara police station, said in his statement, "The accused were standing by the roadside and creating a nuisance. None of them were wearing masks. I told them to wear masks and leave quietly, but instead of leaving, they surrounded me and started to manhandle me. I remained calm and once again told them to wear masks. But they pushed me and said 'we are not going to wear masks, do what you want to do'. They were abusing and pushing me. I called the police control seeking help, and beat marshals and other police officials rushed to the spot. The accused misbehaved and abused the police personnel who came to help too."



The invitation to Ibrahim Mujawar's wedding scheduled on December 11

On Yadav's complaint, a case had been registered against the three. "They were booked and later arrested under various sections of the IPC and of the National Disaster Administration Act," said an official from Oshiwara police station. Further investigation will be done by PSI Umesh Rokde, said the official.

All the accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. "Their families applied for their bail, after hearing the matter the court released them on bail on December 11. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Mujawar was to be married on December 11, but due to the arrest, his family postponed the ceremony to December 17," said the official.

Mujawar stays in Behrambaug at Jogeshwari west and is into the hotel business. Speaking to mid-day he said, "My cousin Firoz was arguing with the police. I arrived later and we did not fight and push any of them. I was to get married soon. How could I commit such a mistake? We argued with them but later we realized we should not have done so. Our attitude was probably not right."

Dec 6

Day Ibrahim Mujawar, 2 others were arrested

