Mumbai: 21-year-old uploads nude photos of girlfriend after marriage proposal turned down

The Gorai police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly uploading obscene photos of his girlfriend on social media, after she refused his marriage proposal. According to the police, the two are students from a college in Borivli (West) and were in a relationship for the past three years. Police said the accused had sent a marriage proposal to the woman a few days ago, but her family and she turned it down.

"This angered the accused and when the two recently met, he clicked her photos while they were together and uploaded it on her social media account, as he had access to it," a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said. The woman later informed her parents after which they filed a complaint with the Gorai police.

"We have booked the accused under section 292 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. He has been remanded in police custody," the police officer said.

