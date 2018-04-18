Mumbai: 210 kg cannabis seized in Thane, four arrest

Police also seized two four-wheelers worth Rs 37 lakh from the premises of the farmhouse

Representational Image

Four persons from Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested on Wednesday for illegal possession of over 200 kg cannabis worth Rs 31.44 lakh, police said.

While one of the accused, identified as Naresh Ahire (19), was arrested near the Badlapur state transport bus stand on Tuesday, three others from a farmhouse in Dokhe Dapivali village, a senior police officer said.

The collective quantity of the contraband is around 210 kgs, he said. Police also seized two four-wheelers worth Rs 37 lakh from the premises of the farmhouse.

The other accused are identified as Kunal Kadu (25), Sunny Pardeshi (20), and Amol Dhangaon (19). They are booked under appropriate sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Also Read: Cab Driver Arrested For Masturbating In Front Of Woman Passenger In New Delhi

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates