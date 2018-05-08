Mumbai: 22-year-old gives birth to baby girl on Thane platform

Zeba, her husband, Mohammed Abdul Ansari and the woman's mother-in-law Roshan Bano Ansari were tring to reach the municipality-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar

In a rather strange incident, a 22-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on a platform at the Thane railway station. the delivery happened on Saturday at 12:30 am, when Zeba Parveen went into intense labour pain while changing trains at the station.

Zeba, her husband, Mohammed Abdul Ansari and the woman's mother-in-law Roshan Bano Ansari were tring to reach the municipality-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, knowing that they wouldn't make it, Ansari approached a Government Railway Police (GRP) who was on patrol.

The GRP office notified the station master, after which a health unit staffer of the GRP and a woman constable were sent to the woman's help. A report in The Hindu quotes Senior Police Inspector of the Thane GRP, Uttam Sonawane, was quoted as having stated, "The Station Master alerted us about a medical emergency, and we immediately sent a team to the spot. They helped Ms. Parveen give birth safely and brought her to our health unit."

The woman and her baby girl were later taken to the Thane Civil Hospital. The Hindu report further adds Zeba Parveen as having quoted, "I started feeling pain around 8 p.m. on Friday, and we decided to go to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors had been monitoring my pregnancy. We took a train to Thane, from where we were to change to another one to reach Ghatkopar. However, as we drew into Thane station around 12.30 a.m., the pain intensified and I couldn’t move.Doctors have told us that everything is normal and my newborn is in good health. I got a lot of help from the railway staff during the delivery as well as at the hospital, as they took care of all our paperwork."

