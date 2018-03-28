Mumbai: 22-year-old woman arrested for five-year-old girl's murder

The five-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her home on March 24 and she was found dead in the ladies' toilet of Navsari railway station in Gujarat, over 250km from Mumbai



Representational picture

With the arrest of a 22-year-old woman, police today claimed to have solved the murder of a minor girl from Nallasopara here who was kidnapped and whose body was later found in Gujarat. The accused, Anita Waghle, also a resident of Nallasopara, Palghar district, was arrested last night, police said.

The five-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her home on March 24 and she was found dead in the ladies' toilet of Navsari railway station in Gujarat, over 250km from Mumbai, on Sunday, Additional SP Raj Tilak Roshan told reporters. The Navsari police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for a post-mortem which revealed the death was due to strangulation.

Later, a murder case was filed, police said. A probe revealed Waghle had taken the girl to Navsari in a train and strangled her to death in the toilet, police said. A team of cops led by senior inspector Kishore Khairnar zeroed in on the woman on Tuesday night and placed her under arrest, they said and claimed she has confessed to the crime. The woman was reportedly in a relationship with the victim's father, an autorickshaw driver, and wanted to marry him.

However, he was dilly-dallying on marriage and this enraged her, they said. To teach him a lesson, the accused kidnapped and killed his daughter, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever