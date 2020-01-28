Mumbai: 22-year-old killed, monk hurt in accident near Shahapur town

(Left) Lokesh Anil Jain, the deceased; the Jain monk sustained head injuries in the accident on the highway

A youth was killed when he and a Jain monk on their journey to Bhiwandi were hit by a speeding truck on the highway near Shahapur town early on Monday morning. The police are scanning the CCTV camera footage to identify the truck number and nab the driver.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Anil Jain, 22. The monk, Parampujya Acharya Malaykirtisureshwarji Maharaj, received 16 stitches on his head and is currently being treated at H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

The incident took place at 5 am when they were on their Vihara — the term refers to the wanderings of Jain monks from one town to another —when the accident happened near Kandli village in Shahapur. Locals immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital where Jain died despite several attempts by the doctors to save him.

“Lokesh was holding a torch in his hand, ensuring the safety of the Maharaj, when he was run over by a speeding truck. He was alive when he was taken to the nearest hospital and kept on ventilator, but he succumbed to his injuries 20-25 minutes later,” said a relative.

Lokesh, who lived in Bhiwandi, was working with a Vihara group that helps monks during travel.

The Thane-based Padgha police have registered a case. Suresh Manore of Padgha police station said, “We have registered the case against the unknown truck driver under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigating the matter further. We are also scanning CCTV footage of the toll naka close to the accident spot.”

