Mumbai: 23-year-old woman hangs self, man named in suicide note held

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman found hanging in her house in Kandivali in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The girl's body was found on Saturday morning and a suicide note recovered from the spot named Hritik Mishra as the one responsible for her taking this extreme step, an official said.

"The suicide note states that Mishra married someone else after promising marriage to the woman. On her father's complaint, Mishra was arrested on Sunday under section 306 of IPC for abetment of suicide," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever