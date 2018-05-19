Mumbai: 23-yr-old married woman allegedly jumps to her death from high-rise

Nagpada police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and are investigating whether it was suicide or an accidental fall



A 23-year-old woman was found dead in Mumbai Central on Friday morning. The deceased, identified as Shweta Shah, was married and had come to her parents' house on Thursday. Nagpada police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and are investigating whether it was suicide or an accidental fall.

On Friday around 11 am, a security guard at Kothari Heights, where she stayed, heard a loud thud and when he ran towards the direction of the sound, he found her in a pool of blood. He informed her parents. She was taken to Nair Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said around 11 am, Shweta had left her house on the seventh floor and gone to the eighth floor, which is the refuge floor. "We don't know whether she jumped or fell. There wasn't any reason to take such a drastic step. We are questioning her parents and husband as well," said an officer from Nagpada police station.

