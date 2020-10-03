Mumbai: 24.49 lakh people surveyed under 'My Family My Responsibility'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 20 per cent of the survey related to the 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign, which kicked off across the city on September 15. It has covered 7.02 lakh houses with a population of 24.49 lakh till Friday.



While most of the residents were cooperative, some were hesitant to provide their details. However, the corporation has appealed to all residents to cooperate with the health workers.

According to the civic body's record, the city has a total of 35.41 lakh homes with a population of 1.42 crore. The first phase of the survey will be completed by October 10 and in the next phase the health workers would revisit the houses.

They are noting down information like name, age and diseases that people have suffered from through a specialised application.

Meanwhile, the BMC has taken stringent action against people for spitting and not wearing masks. From September 17 till now, the corporation has fined 852 people of `1.46 lakh for spitting. Simultaneously, 18,118 people have been fined `60,48,500 for not wearing masks.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news