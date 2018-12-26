Mumbai: 24 super cool ideas for you to bring in the New Year

christmas

If you are dreading having to find an answer, worry no more. Here are two dozen ideas to sort you out for New Year's

South Bombay

A stylish goodbye

Ring the New Year in to the tunes of groovy music by DJ Inder and dance away in the arms of your loved one or let loose with your closest pals. Enjoy drinks, desserts and grub.

On December 31, 7 pm and 9.30 pm

At Intercontinental, Marine Drive, Churchgate.

Call 9820472504

Cost Rs 3,000 (for à la carte reservation for a couple); Rs 6,000 (per couple in Havana Garden with DJ)

Wine, dine, sublime

If you want to keep it classy, head to this café for their New Year's Eve dinner, which will feature a four-course meal and sparkling/imported wine. Surround yourself with your near and dear ones to ensure that the last meal of the year

is memorable.

On December 31, 7 pm onwards

At 33, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call 66569494

Cost Rs 4,500 (per person with a glass of wine)

Quick fix in Fort

If you are still undecided and are looking for last-minute ideas, then head to this eatery which has on offer a special menu curated specially for the occasion. Avail of their F&B packages to make the most of it.

On December 31, 9 pm onwards

At 145, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 40396638

Cost Rs 5,000 (for couples); R3,000 (boy stag); Rs 2,500 (unlimited F&B)

Sailing at Gateway

Begin 2019 on an adventurous note and head to the Gateway of India with family, friends or both, and go sailing. To make it more fun, pack a picnic basket filled with simple sandwiches and leftover Christmas goodies! Keep in mind — in case you're going with a big gang — that one boat can accommodate a maximum of six people.

On January 1, 7 am to 8 pm

At Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call 9820857710

Cost Rs 1,200

Everybody loves music

Drop in at this Bandra bar that doubles up as a hub for music lovers. For their mega NYE bash this year, the folks at Bonobo have roped in their resident DJ Pradeep Maharana. To keep the pocket in check, opt for the offer on unlimited appetisers and drinks.

On December 31, 9 pm onwards

At Kenilworth Mall, Bandra West.

Call 26055050

Cost Rs 3,000 (stag); Rs 5,000 (couple); Rs 9,000 (group of four); Rs 13,500 (group of four)

Worli and Lower Parel

Food coma

Book a table at chef Siddharth Somaiya's offering, Goyaa, to make a nice little dinner out of New Year's Eve. Be sure to tuck into their pork belly bao and wash it down with in-house mixologist Mariki Sayle's exquisite cocktails.

On December 31 to January 1, 7 pm onwards.

At DK Cross Road, Byculla East.

Call 9222264287

Paris in Mumbai

You might be too broke to go to Paris, but you can always book a spot at this Lower Parel drinkery with a 200-foot-long island bar, which will be transformed into Moulin Rouge. Also, a package on offer includes six starters and one main course in veg and non-veg options.

On December 31, 10 pm onwards

At Lord of The Drinks, Kamala Mills.

Call 9167644640

Cost Rs 3,000 onwards

From the Himalayas

Tuck into food created by chef Prateek Sadhu known for using the freshest, finest and rare ingredients at his restaurant that specialises in tasting menus, to make it a

unique celebration.

On December 31, 7 pm onwards

At Masque, Mahalaxmi. Email bookings@masquerestaurant.com

Call 9819069222

Cost Rs 6,500 and Rs 9,500 (with alcohol)

Bandra and Juhu

A burning dance floor

We know that it's getting harder to keep calm about New Year's Eve and the countdown to 2019. Experience it at this bar and kitchen where you can sip on heady cocktails. It's a great opportunity to burn the dance floor, too, as DJ Tem10 and Lawrence will be playing retro and house numbers all night long.

On December 31, 9 pm onwards

At The Daily Bar and Kitchen, SV Road, Bandra West.

Call 9920446633

Music meets grub

Celebrate New Year's Eve at this Asian eatery where a special menu will feature delectable dishes like vegetarian duck and cress salad, carrot cake, hargao, stir-fry chicken in black pepper sauce, and golden fried soft shell crab. Pair this with yum cocktails. DJ Farhan Rehman will be playing peppy tunes to jazz up your dinner, too.

On December 31, 10 pm onwards

At Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Bandra West.

Call 9987534559

Cost Rs 15,000 (all inclusive per couple)

Funny new year

January 1 can often begin with retrospection and end with you sobbing. To avert such situations, head to comedian Gaurav Kapoor's show, Sab Scam Hai, a new write-up that touches upon festivals, the '90s, food and hygiene. Have a hearty laugh as Kapoor distracts you from the fact that another year has passed without you saving or hitting the gym.

On January 1, 6 pm to 8 pm

At The Habitat, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499 to Rs 2,000

An Asian fiesta

Ryan and Keenan Tham's modern Asian eatery, Koko is loved for more than one reason. Head there to enjoy their newly launched season's special lunch which features delicacies like Hainanese chicken rice, Cantonese tenderloin rice bowl, char kuay teow, and silken tofu rice bowls. All the servings come along with dim sum, sushi, home-made miso soup, Asian salad and a

house dessert.

On January 1, 12 pm to 3 pm

At Trade World, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel,

Call 7715963030

Cost Rs 1,000 (non-veg), Rs 900 (veg)

Andheri to Borivali

A LIT party

If dancing is your forte, bring in 2019 doing what you love at this party hub that will have DJ Alok and DJ Cyrus behind the console along with percussionists. Themed around carnivals and done up with LED and neon lights, this New Year's special party will also feature a carnival dance and fire show.

On December 31, 9 pm to 4 am

At Bombay Cocktail Bar, off New Link Road, Andheri west.

Call 9833447770

Cost Rs 6,000 (per couple)

Sleepless in Andheri

If dressing up is not exactly your idea of ringing in 2019, head to this slumber party in your jammies or night shirts, where your pass gets you access to a free-flowing bar, comfort food and peppy beats.

On December 31, 8 pm to 4 am

At The Little Door, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 6,999 (couple); Rs 4,999 (single male); Rs 2999 (female)

Where music gets you high

Think EDM is not your cup of tea? How about tapping your feet to Aiwayi Aiwayi, Ishq wala Luv, Ilahi Mera Jee Aaye and other Bollywood hits by Salim-Sulaiman? The duo will lend a melodious beginning to your year together with vocalist Ameya Dabli. What's more? With no alcohol served at the event, it's perfect for families.

On December 31, 9 pm

At NESCO, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 725 onwards

A funny start

Well begun is half done, they say, and to begin your year on a happy note, head to this stand-up special by Kunal Kamra. The year 2019 is also a decisive one for India, and with his fingers on the political pulse of the country, the comedian is sure to drop some hilarious truth bombs.

On December 31, 5.30 pm to

At Aspee Auditorium, Marve Road, Malad West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 499

An ode to the Burmans

When it comes to the melodies that Sachin Dev and Rahul Dev Burman composed, sheer magic is how most describe their music. A concert of select songs by the maestro and the trend-setter, as they are called, awaits you on the first day of 2019. The concert has been organised by the Prarambha Foundation.

On January 1, 8 pm

At Prabhodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Chamunda Circle, near Borivali raliway station, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West.

Call 7738181585

New year, new jokes

Listen to comedians Shridhar V, Sriraam Padmanabhan and Kajol Srinivasan try out their latest jokes along with some tried-and-tested ones on New Year's eve.

On December 31, 8 pm onwards

At Pair A Dice Cafe, Mhada Colony, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Call 26300345

Cost Rs 200

Chembur, Powai and Ghatkopar

For foodie filmy fans

Need Bollywood numbers to get you on the dance floor? Show off your moves at this NYE party, where DJ Kroop will man the console, while the chefs whip up hand-tossed thin-crust pizzas, salads and desserts for you.

On December 31, 9.30 pm onwards

At Shalom Bar & Kitchen, Kukreja Arcade, Chembur East,

Call 9892135353

Entry Rs 6,000 (couples); Rs 5,000 (stags)

To healthy beginnings

Made a promise to yourself to be healthier and fitter this year? Here's your chance to get started on day one with a fitness gathering, where you will be guided through a short meditation session, and you can also learn how to do suryanamaskar. If you are already a pro at it, join others in doing 108, or as many suryanamaskars as you can.

On January 1, 8 am

At Heritage Garden, Powai.

Log on to Rolly's Yoga Art on Facebook

Call 9869058109

Beer on tap

If you live near Powai, and beer is the poison of your choice, then this is a good option to bring in the New Year with hand-crafted beers. Their specially curated signature dishes and cocktails are also included in a '8,000 package for couples.

On December 31, 10 pm

At Crafters Tap House, Level 1, Haiko Mall, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call 40717031

Entry Rs 5,000 for stags

Thane and Navi Mumbai

Home away from home

This home-style party is for those who love their pillow fights and beer pongs. So gather your pals and head to this café that has everything lined to make you feel at home, including a light show and groovy music.

On December 31, 9 pm to 3 am

At Third Eye Cafe, Palm Beach Galleria, Navi Mumbai.

Call 9022646808

Entry Rs 6,000 per couple (Rs 5,000 under early bird discount); Rs 3,000 for stag entry

One for the teetotallers

Vegetarians who don't drink tend to have limited options when it comes to NYE bashes. But not if you head to this campsite by the Vaitarna lake nestled amidst hills and verdure, where a karaoke night and bonfire with mocktails and a yummy home-cooked vegetarian spread awaits you.

On December 31, 11 am to January 1, 9 am

At Muktt Agri Tourism, ahead of Ghoti, upper Vaitarna region.

Call 9819828845

Cost Rs 2,999

A smashing party

Head to this drinkery that promises to host a happening NYE party filled with sizzling starters, cold beers and cocktails that will keep you tipsy through the night. Call them in advance to avail of their early bird offers.

On Decemeber 31, 8.30 pm to 4 am

At MH04 The Drunk Yard, Thane.

Call 9653632520, 9967496750 (for VIP table bookings and early bird offers)

Cost Rs 6,500 (for a couple for unlimited F&B)

