Mumbai: 24-year-old mentally challenged girl escapes from home to get married to Salman Khan

national

The young girl ran from her home and landed up in Mumbai on August 11. She revealed her wish to marry actor Salman Khan during the police interrogation

Salman Khan

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old mentally challenged girl who is a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand ran away from her home and landed up in Mumbai to marry Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The young girl is mentally challenged and left her home on the eve of 11th August and reached Mumbai where she landed up at Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, She was stopped by Salman Khan's security guards who were posted outside his Bandra residence. Later, the Shivdi police station was informed about Kusum wandering outside the actor's house.

During the police interrogation, Kusum revealed that she ran and came to Mumbai to marry the actor. Police Sub-inspector Narayan Tarkunde said to TOI, "Kusum's father said that his daughter is mentally challenged and her treatment is going on. She has earlier also escaped many times."



Salman Khan dances during the press conference of Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan who is back from Malta to attend the press conference of his upcoming show, Bigg Boss 12 made a grand entry at the most-awaited television show of the year. Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming flick Bharat, in Malta, along with his co-stars Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif. Now, when Bigg Boss is just around the corner, the actor is back to woo his audience once again with the much-awaited show of the year!

Also Read: Salman Khan: The Longest Relationship Of My Life Has Been With Bigg Boss

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates