Mumbai: 24x7 police protection for Rajgruha, says Cabinet

After miscreants damaged late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Hindu Colony residence 'Rajgruha,' which is a revered place for his followers, the state Cabinet has decided to ask the police to protect the historic site 24x7. The cabinet condemned the vandalism at its weekly meeting on Wednesday. On Wednesday, several political leaders such as minister Jitendra Awhad and city BJP president Mangalprabhat Lodha visited the place.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The historic site will be provided permanent police protection as per the cabinet's decision. We have also directed the police to arrest the culprits and ensure punishment for them."

Sources said a dedicated police post may be created, or a team of police personnel commanded by officers on rotational duty will be deployed at the site. The government may install a new periphery security apparatus replacing the existing which was broken by the miscreants.

A man entered the premises of the two-storey house in Dadar on Tuesday night and smashed potted plants, damaged CCTV cameras and threw stones at a window before fleeing. The police have detained a suspect.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Deshmukh said the state government had taken serious note of the incident.

