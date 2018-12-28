Mumbai: 24-year-old girl hangs self from ceiling; reason yet to be ascertained

national

Cops investigating the case register an accidental death report, will question the deceased girl's father and relatives to know why she took the drastic step

Representational Image

A 24-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at her residence in Girgaum in South Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The girl, identified as Nikita Nanarkar, was found hanging to a dupatta from the ceiling on Wednesday morning at around 5.30 am by her father. The deceased girl's father Lahoo Nanarkar broke open the door of her bedroom after she didn't answer the door, said the police.

Nanarkar, who works in Nair Dental College, knocked on the door of her daughter's bedroom in order to wake her up. But she didn't answer the door for several minutes. This worried her father, who broke open the door and found Nikita hanging to a dupatta from a ceiling fan. Upon learning the alleged incident, neighbours immediately called the police who took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.



Nikita Nanarkar

Police said that Nikita, who had recently passed 12th from a college in South Mumbai, was living with her father since her mother died a couple of years ago, and have no siblings. The reason behind Nikita's extreme step is not known yet.

Senior Inspector Gulab More, who is investigating the incident, said: "We are in process of talking to her father and friends to know the exact reason behind the suicide."

Accidental Death Report has been registered in this matter and investigation is underway.

