Mumbai: 25 doctors rescued as hotel catches fire

Twenty-five resident doctors staying in a hotel in south Mumbai were evacuated to safety after a Level- II fire was reported in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The fire broke out at Hotel Fortune, at 1st Marine Street, near Metro Cinema late Wednesday night was doused by the fire brigade on the wee hours of Thursday morning, PTI reported.

The fire had broken out on the first floor of the hotel that spread to the third floor of the five-storey building. Eight fire engines reached the spot to bring the flames under control.

An official said that the fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electrical duct, false ceiling in the lobby and the common passages on the first, second and third floors of the hotel where three small engine lines were pressed into operation and efforts were made to rescue the people residing on the upper floors.

(With inputs from Prajakta Kasale, PTI)

