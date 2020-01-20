Mumbai: 250 taxis to sport roof-top indicators

About 250 new cabs could get roof-top indicators from February 1, as the taxi union and the Maharashtra Transport Department have decided to try the signs provided by five vendors who had expressed interest.

In a letter to Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe (a copy is with mid-day) sent on Tuesday, Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony Quadros had said they were strongly opposed to the rooftop indicators on black-and-yellow cabs. However, the Transport Department was firm on the move and had called a meeting of taxi unions and roof-top indicator vendors. "Five vendors who have expressed interest have been asked to provide 50 roof-top indicators free of cost on a trial basis. We will assess their performance and then decide on the next step," Quadros said.

The union had earlier cited the transport department's failure to improve the condition of the ailing taxi trade, delay in implementing the Mumbai City Taxi Scheme and the Khatau Committee Report as reasons for opposing the move. "They are installing them for free. Let us see how it works," Quadros said.

