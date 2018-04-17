Mumbai: 26-year-old policewoman consumes poison to end life 2 months after marriage

Kule was found unconscious in her rented flat in Mira Road

Representational Picture

Two months after her marriage, a 26-year-old policewoman tried to end her life by consuming poison. The woman, Assistant inspector Nishiganda Kule, did not, however, leave behind a suicide note according to the police.

Kule was found unconscious in her rented flat in Mira Road. She was treated at a nearby hospital and is currently in a stable condition. The police are yet to record her full statement.

A report in the Times of India quotes a police officer as having stated, "As of now, we have no clue why she tried to end her life." Kule was earlier posted at Kashimira, was recently transferred to the Mira Road police station. Attempt to suicide is punishable under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code with a maximum sentence of one year.

