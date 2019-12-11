Mumbai: 27-year-old suffering from bipolar disorder commits suicide in Bhandup

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 27-year-old man, working as a risk manager with a reputable finance company, committed suicide by slashing his wrists on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Abhishek Aiyyar, hailed from Goa and used to stay with a few bachelors in Runwal Greens Society at Bhandup West. According to the police, he was suffering from a bipolar disorder.

The incident came to light after a worker walking down the building saw a man lying on the stairs. He rushed to the ground floor and informed security guards.

His body was later taken to Rajawadi hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. "Deceased was found on the stairs on the 15th floor of the building. Both his hands were badly slit," said an officer from Bhandup police station. "He was working with a Powai-based financial company as a risk manager. On Monday he called his colleague and informed him that he won't be coming to work. The files which contain his medical reports indicate that he was suffering from Bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

