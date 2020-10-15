Mumbai: 28 more local trains on Central Railways from today

The Government Employees Passenger stands on the railway platform for the train at Kurla Railway station in Mumbai during lock down to contain the corona virus outbreak. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Also, the Railways on Wednesday announced 28 additional local trains for essential workers, taking the daily number of trips from 453 to 481, starting October 15. "We will soon introduce 219 more suburban services to take the total number to 700," CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

"We are also preparing to introduce additional 219 suburban services to take the total number to 700 soon," CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

He said commuters, who are permitted by the Maharashtra government to travel amid the ongoing pandemic, are requested to follow the physical distancing and mandatory mask rules while boarding trains and alighting at railway stations, and also while travelling in special suburban trains.

Meanwhile, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday virtually flagged off the promised Orange Special Kisan train from Nagpur to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi.

The Orange Kisan Special train has 10 parcel vans and one luggage-cum-brake van, and will cover a distance of 1,106 km in about 20 hours in a single trip.

Nagpur, the winter capital of Maharashtra and the largest city in central India and third largest city in Maharashtra after Mumbai and Pune, is also famous as the 'Orange City' for being a major trade centre for the citrus fruit.

"The Orange Special Kisan train will provide a good market to the farmers of Vidarbha region for their produce. Central Railway, in coordination with local farmers, businessmen and APMC, is doing aggressive marketing so that maximum farmers can benefit," an official said. The Konkan Railway had run a mango special during the season.

