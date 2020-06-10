Mumbai: 28-year-old woman jumps off high-rise building in Malvani

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 28-year-old woman identified as Disha Salian has allegedly jumped off from her fiancé's house in Malvani's Jankalya Nagar on Monday night. She was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead.

According to police sources, Disha stayed on 12th of the apartment with her fiancé Rohan Roy and they were planning to get married once the lockdown ended. She initially stayed in Dadar with her parents but had recently purchased a flat in the same building.

Sources also said that Roy has worked in several TV serials, while Disha was the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The reason for the suicide is not yet known nor have we found any suicide note. We have recorded the details of the incident and taken statements from Disha's parents," said senior inspector Jagdev Kalapad from Malvani police station.

"Doctors have taken Disha's swab sample for COVID-19 test and we are waiting for the report and have filed an accidental death report," he added.

