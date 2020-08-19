Search

Mumbai: 29-year-old naval sailor found dead in Colaba naval area

Published: Aug 19, 2020, 13:52 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

A case has been also registered with the local police

Photo used for representational purposes
Photo used for representational purposes

A 29-year- old unmarried naval sailor was found hanging in Colaba Naval Area in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday. Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered. A case has been also registered with the local police.

More details are awaited.

