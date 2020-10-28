Mumbai: 29-year-old painter jumps off high rise in Versova, dies

A 29-year-old woman on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from a high rise building in Silver Enclave Society at Versova's Yari Road. According to police, the deceased, identified as Tabassum Parveen, was a painter. She hailed from Uttar Pradesh but was living in a rented house for the last couple of years at Yari road.

Police officers said that the alleged incident took place around 4.30 pm. She was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

As per sources, the painter was suffering from depression and was being treated by a private doctor. Police have recovered a medical paper from which it was revealed that she was undergoing treatment. Versova Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case. The police are investigating the matter from all angles, including suicide.

