Mumbai: 3 minor girls run away from home after stealing cash in Vasai

Three minor girls went missing from their homes in Vasai on Sunday. According to police, the three friends are believed to have stolen cash from their homes. A case of abduction has been registered at Valiv police station in Vasai (east) and a search has been launched.

According to a report in Times of India, the girls are believed to have left their homes in the wee hours of Sunday. The father of one of the girls woke up around 1.30 am to find his daughter missing. He panicked and called the parents of his daughter's friends.

The parents of the other two girls were also shocked to not find their daughters at home. The parents told cops that the cash kept at their homes was also missing. The parents - flower vendor, vegetable vendors and a factory worker told the police that around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 is missing from each home.

In a separate incident, the Amboli police arrested a woman who stole Rs 8 lakh worth of gold ornaments from her own house to help her boyfriend who was in need of money. The police recovered Rs 3.5 lakh worth of ornaments from the woman and her boyfriend.

During the police interrogation, the woman confessed that she has stolen cash and gold from her house multiple times to help her boyfriend. According to the police, the theft happened on Diwali while the Shaikh family was busy with guests at home.

