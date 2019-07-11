Mumbai: 3 new AC routes, losses of Rs 63.90 lakh on Day 2 of BEST fare cut

national

On the first day, the slashing of minimum fare to Rs 5 had led to a 30pc rise in the number of passengers, but a decline in revenue by 31pc as per the figures released by the BEST Undertaking on Wednesday

Representational Pic

A three per cent rise in passengers and three new air-conditioned bus routes is what the BEST undertaking did on day two of its fare cut with monetary losses running in lakhs of rupees.

"The BEST Undertaking started three new hybrid AC bus routes in the island city- AS1 between CSMT station and NCPA, AS-8 between World Trade Centre and Churchgate Station and AS 172= PK Kurne Chowk (Doordarshan Worli) to Plaza Cinema, Dadar, with a very good response," a BEST official said.

The BEST has a fleet of 25 AC buses.

Meanwhile, on the second day after slashing of fares, the undertaking witnessed a three per cent rise in passengers as compared to the first day of implementation(Tuesday) with loss of Rs. 63.90 lakh.

A BEST spokesperson had said the number of total passengers would be higher and losses lesser as the figures did not include those holding a seasonal pass.

