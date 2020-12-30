Mumbai: 3 underpasses, 1 wider flyover to reduce congestion at Western Express Highway

The highway near the domestic airport sees huge jams during morning and evening peak hours. Pic/Anurag Ahire

To provide relief to motorists from heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway near the airport, development body MMRDA plans to construct three vehicular underpasses and widen the flyover near domestic terminal or T1 junction.

Officials said the stretch of WEH between the Andheri flyover and domestic airport flyover sees massive jams during morning and evening peak hours.

MMRDA chief R A Rajeev said, "There was a need for the project because traffic at T1 and T2 during peak hour is more than 10,000 PCU (cars), hence intersection is needed at such locations as per Indian Road Congress. Once the project is complete, it will decongest the traffic on WEH, especially near T1 and T2."



A computer-generated visual of the proposed underpasses (red and yellow)

For vehicles going from the international airport—T2—towards Dahisar, an official said, an underpass measuring 1.035-km length and 10.25 metres width has been suggested. For vehicles going towards Bandra, there will be a 505-metre long and 10.25-metre wide underpass. The third underpass will take people coming from Bandra to T1. The project will cost MMRDA Rs 151 crore.

MMRDA had engaged US-based Louis Berger Consulting in September 2019 to come up with suggestions to make vehicular movement on WEH smoother.

The underpass and flyover upgrade have been a part of the recommendations of the consultant, said officials. Louis Berger had also been asked to come up with a feasibility study for improving commuting between Mahim and Dahisar on the key highway.

