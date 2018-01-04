Mumbai: 30 students detained over cancelled event

Event to be attended by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and JNU Umer Khalid had no police permission



Students protesting at Vile Parle

After yesterday's mayhem, this morning saw more trouble, with around 30 students and others detained at Vile Parle over an event that was to be attended by Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit leader from Gujarat, and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The police said they have taken the students who were hosting the event, in protective custody. The police had denied permission for the event, after which those who had reached the venue this morning, started protesting.

According to Rohit Bhale, a member of the organisation, Chhatra Bharati, that was helming the event, "We reached the venue and the police informed us that they had not given permission to hold the event. The police then detained people, including students, stating that there could be a law and order problem."

The police said a notice under section 149 of the CrPC had been served to the organisers earlier as permission to hold the event at Bhaidas Hall in Vile Parle West had not been granted. DCP, PRO, Sachin Patil said, "Permission was not granted for the event and we have not changed our position on that."

