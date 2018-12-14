Mumbai: 30-year-old man calls wife 'moti'; booked for dowry harassment case

crime

According to the 26-year-old girl, they had an arranged marriage in 2017 and her in-laws have been demanding Rs 18 lakh and a swift car as dowry even though they received gold worth Rs 18 lakh at the time of marriage

Representational Image

Body shaming can land people in serious trouble, and who knows this better than a 30-year-old man, who the BKC police have booked along with his parents and sister in a dowry harassment case. The complainant claimed in her statement that her husband and in-laws called her 'moti' and physically abused her for dowry of Rs 18 lakh and a car, which her parents refused to give.

According to the 26-year-old girl, they had an arranged marriage in 2017. "My in-laws have been demanding Rs 18 lakh and a Swift car even though they were given gold worth Rs 18 lakh at the time of marriage. When my family did not meet this demand, they started torturing me," she said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a cop privy to the investigation said, "The family not only taunted the girl but also tortured her physically. When she couldn't take it anymore, she filed a complaint."

The girl's statement further says, "My in-laws had thought that if they tortured me, my parents would agree to their demand, but that didn't happen." Kalpana Gadekar, senior inspector of BKC police station, said, "An FIR has been lodged against her husband and in-laws under sections 498A (husband or husband's family subjecting girl to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (breach of peace), 406 (breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of IPC. The accused will be called for interrogation, after which we will decide on the course of action."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates