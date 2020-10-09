Mumbai: 30-year-old man's body found at under-construction building

The MHB police found the body of a 30-year-old man from a duct at an under-construction building on Devidas Lane in Borivli West on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Parmar, a resident of IC colony in Borivli West.

According to the police, some of Parmar's friends found his bike outside the building. When they went inside, they found his body in the duct and his mobile phone was also missing.

Parmar, who worked at a private firm in Kandivli, last spoke to his family at around 9 pm on Wednesday. When the family called him again at 11 pm, the phone was switched off.

“No external injury marks have been found on his body. We have conducted the panchnama and sent the body for autopsy to Bhagwati Hospital. So far, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and the investigation is underway,” said senior inspector Pandit Thakery from MHB police station.

