Mumbai: 31-year-old man shoots self after party with friends

After hosting a booze party for his friends, a 31-year-old Sion Koliwada resident allegedly shot himself with a country-made pistol around 1.30 am on Friday. According to the Sion police, deceased Ketan Patil's brother informed the police control room, following which DCP N Ambika and ACP Rajendra Trivedi reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Speaking to mid-day, Ambika said, "We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter further. Ketan has not been involved in any criminal activity. We have also recorded statements of the people who attended his party."

One of Ketan's friend, Vinayak Usel, said, "Though he was a very short-tempered man, he never fought with anyone. During the party he was very happy. We are shocked, as he never told us that he possessed a pistol. He shot himself after all of us left."

A police officer investigating the case said, "Three bullets have been recovered from the spot. First he fired a round in the air and then shot himself in the head. The bullet came out from behind his head and got stuck in a wall. We are still trying to find out from where he got the weapon."

