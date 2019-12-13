Mumbai: 32-year-old woman jumps off 4th floor of Mantralaya building; saved by net

A screengrab of the video shows the cops rescuing the woman from the safety net installed on the first floor of the Mantralaya building

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the Mantralaya building located in South Mumbai. Luckily, the woman survived as she straight away landed on a safety net installed on the first floor of the building.

According to police officials, the woman, identified as Priyanka Gupta, a resident Ulhasnagar, Thane district was frustrated with some officials who were forcing her to visit Mantralaya frequently. Priyanka used to frequently visit the Mantralaya in order to seek the release of her husband who is in the custody of the local police for some offences.

During the preliminary investigation, Priyanka revealed the case was related to a local police's action against their fruit juice stall and that she had come to Mantralaya to seek "justice". Priyanka's moved failed as she was saved by the metal wire-mesh which was erected on the first floor of the building.

Interestingly, the safety net was installed across the open space on the first floor of the seven-storey building after a man had committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Mantralaya. It was this safety net that saved Gupta's life. As she jumped off the fourth floor, she was found motionless on the safety net as security officials rushed to the spot and rescued her from the wire-mesh.

Later, she was detained by the Marine Lines Police Station and was sent to St Georges Hospital for a medical check-up. This is the sixth such suicide attempt case at the Mantralaya in the past couple of years. To date, two persons have lost their lives including an elderly farmer who consumed poison.

With inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates