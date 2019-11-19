MENU

Mumbai: 35-year-old builder held under MPDA Act for illegal constructions

Published: Nov 19, 2019, 10:15 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The accused, Salim Ali Maksood Ali alias Manzoor Khan, was booked under the stringent Act on Friday and the next day he was placed under arrest, police said.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 35-year-old real estate developer has been arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention

of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for carrying out a spate of illegal constructions in the city, police said on Monday.

The accused, Salim Ali Maksood Ali alias Manzoor Khan, was booked under the stringent Act on Friday and the next day he was placed under arrest, they said.

Under the Act, he faces detention up to one year, the police added.

Khan is accused of carrying out a spate of illegal constructions in the city and ignoring BMC norms, they said. Senior Inspector from the Chunabhatti police station Janardhan Pagare told PTI, "The accused was arrested on Saturday after MPDA order was passed against him on Friday. He has been sent to Thane jail."

Loading...

