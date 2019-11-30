Mumbai: 35-year-old found hanging in Andheri hotel

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 35-year-old man was found hanging inside a hotel at Andheri on Friday. Police said no suicide note was recovered and the deceased was identified as Vaibhav Karia Shetty, a resident of Mulund who runs a chain of hotels in Mumbai.

According to the police, for the past few months, Shetty was residing at Sher-E-Punjab colony with his in-laws, as his wife is pregnant. He booked the hotel room three days ago and visited it everyday for just 14 minutes.

"Later on Thursday night Shetty reached the hotel and on Friday till 11am there was no response. When the hotel staff opened the door with duplicate keys, he was found Shetty hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately alerted the police," a police officer from DN Nagar police station said, on condition of anonymity.

Shetty was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Police said the primary report has confirmed death due to hanging, but the detailed post mortem report is still awaited.

"We have registered an accidental death report and investigation is underway," Parmeshwar Ganme, senior police inspector, DN Nagar police station said.

