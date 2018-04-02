Mumbai 360 degree: Your weekday go and do guidebook
Monday
Mull over life
View Amit Gautam's solo show, Private Investigations, which reveals his philosophy of life. The artist is an alumnus of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.
Till:April 7, 11 am to 7 pm
At: Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery,Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point.
Call: 7983017587
Oh baby, sing a song!
Is there a singer in you waiting to capture the world? Here's your chance to show what you have got at a karaoke night, featuring Feli and Ruth. The karaoke jockeys will give you all the musical support you need.
Time: 9 pm onwards
At: Tipsy Gypsy, Fun Republic Mall, off New Link Road, Andheri West.
Call: 7021857037
Mark World Autism Day
Autism, a mental condition in which a person finds it difficult to form relationships or communicate with others, often gets misdiagnosed in India. On World Autism day, a free consultation for autism patients is being organised till tomorrow at an Andheri hospital.
Time: 4 pm to 8 pm
At: Seven Hills Hospital, Marol
Register: 7506041689
Tuesday
Laugh out loud
Head to the Hoppi House Humor, where new and seasoned comics such as Sapan Verma and Sonali Thakker will present 15-minute routines that will leave you in splits.
Time: 8 pm onwards
At: Hoppipola, Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West.
Call: 30151106
Entry: '300
What's in the caste?
Watch Lassanwala, a musical folk drama about Kallu Bahman, a sixty-year old Brahmin garlic seller, who farms and sells garlic against his family's wishes.
On: April 3 (9 pm) and April 4 (6 pm and 9 pm)
At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.CALL 26149546
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Entry: '175 onwards
Manage your wealth
Get an introduction to securing your financial future with a talk that will include details on tax planning and filing, insurance planning, estate planning and power of attorney.
Time: 4 pm to 6 pm
At: 91springboard, Andheri East.
Log on to: Eventshigh.com
Call: 39595578
Wednesday
Get creative
Attend a tie-and-dye workshop to learn one of the oldest methods of creating patterns on fabric. With no prior experience required and all material taken care of, this should be three hours of pure fun.
Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm
At: Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. log on to eventshigh.com
Cost: '1,800
Rise and shine
Get your dose of fitness before heading to work at Rise, The Morning Party, where experts will help you open up your body using gentle movements, train you in sound healing meditation, and then let you groove to a special DJâÂÂset.
Time: 7.30 am to 10 am
At: Beyond studio Bandra West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '1,500
Bedazzle the world
Why spend a bomb in a salon for make-up when you can learn to do it by yourself? Attend a workshop where you can learn all you need to know about personal skin care, makeup application, tools, tips and techniques.
Time: 12 noon to 2 pm
At: Mod'Art, Vile Parle East
Register: 9920037677
Peek into Punjab
Catch a screening of Taala Te Kunjee (Lock and Key) about five addicts at a rehabilitation centre in Punjab, who are helping families recover from the drug problem in the state. The film has been directed by Shilpi Gulati (in pic).
Time: 6.30 pm
At: Little Theatre, NCPA
Pay tribute to Queen
Groove to all the classic hits by rock legends Queen, at this tribute to rockstar Freddie Mercury by erlin D'souza, Saurabh Suman, Jehangir Jehangir, Adil Manuel, Vivienne Pocha, Shazneen Arethna, Yatharth Ratnum and Ronit Chatterji.
On: 9 pm onwards
At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum
Call: 8329110638
Cost: '749
Thursday
Let's talk
Attend this talk that aims to normalise mental health hygiene and its importance in our daily life. The event has been curated by Sonali Gupta, a practising clinical psychologist. Also part of the talk will be Nikhil Taneja, who will launch his podcast First World Problems at the event, a show where Cyrus Sahukar and Aalaap Deboor will talk about mental well-being; Ratnaboli Ray, a leading advocate of the rights of those with mental health problems, and RJ Meera Damji.
Time: 5.30 pm
At: Auditorium, Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East.
RSVP: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com
Shop for books
If retail therapy for you means book shopping, head to this sale where you can pick books by the kilo.
Till: April 15, 11 am to 8 pm
At: Narayan Garden, Borivali West
Call: 9820923155
