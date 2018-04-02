Mumbai 360 degree: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Your weekday go and do guidebook

Monday

Mull over life

View Amit Gautam's solo show, Private Investigations, which reveals his philosophy of life. The artist is an alumnus of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

Till:April 7, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery,Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point.

Call: 7983017587

Oh baby, sing a song!

Is there a singer in you waiting to capture the world? Here's your chance to show what you have got at a karaoke night, featuring Feli and Ruth. The karaoke jockeys will give you all the musical support you need.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: Tipsy Gypsy, Fun Republic Mall, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call: 7021857037

Mark World Autism Day

Autism, a mental condition in which a person finds it difficult to form relationships or communicate with others, often gets misdiagnosed in India. On World Autism day, a free consultation for autism patients is being organised till tomorrow at an Andheri hospital.

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm

At: Seven Hills Hospital, Marol

Register: 7506041689

Tuesday

Laugh out loud

Head to the Hoppi House Humor, where new and seasoned comics such as Sapan Verma and Sonali Thakker will present 15-minute routines that will leave you in splits.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: Hoppipola, Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar West.

Call: 30151106

Entry: '300

What's in the caste?

Watch Lassanwala, a musical folk drama about Kallu Bahman, a sixty-year old Brahmin garlic seller, who farms and sells garlic against his family's wishes.

On: April 3 (9 pm) and April 4 (6 pm and 9 pm)

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.CALL 26149546

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: '175 onwards

Manage your wealth

Get an introduction to securing your financial future with a talk that will include details on tax planning and filing, insurance planning, estate planning and power of attorney.

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

At: 91springboard, Andheri East.

Log on to: Eventshigh.com

Call: 39595578

Wednesday

Get creative

Attend a tie-and-dye workshop to learn one of the oldest methods of creating patterns on fabric. With no prior experience required and all material taken care of, this should be three hours of pure fun.

Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm

At: Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. log on to eventshigh.com

Cost: '1,800

Rise and shine

Get your dose of fitness before heading to work at Rise, The Morning Party, where experts will help you open up your body using gentle movements, train you in sound healing meditation, and then let you groove to a special DJâÂÂset.

Time: 7.30 am to 10 am

At: Beyond studio Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '1,500

Bedazzle the world

Why spend a bomb in a salon for make-up when you can learn to do it by yourself? Attend a workshop where you can learn all you need to know about personal skin care, makeup application, tools, tips and techniques.

Time: 12 noon to 2 pm

At: Mod'Art, Vile Parle East

Register: 9920037677

Peek into Punjab

Catch a screening of Taala Te Kunjee (Lock and Key) about five addicts at a rehabilitation centre in Punjab, who are helping families recover from the drug problem in the state. The film has been directed by Shilpi Gulati (in pic).

Time: 6.30 pm

At: Little Theatre, NCPA

Pay tribute to Queen

Groove to all the classic hits by rock legends Queen, at this tribute to rockstar Freddie Mercury by erlin D'souza, Saurabh Suman, Jehangir Jehangir, Adil Manuel, Vivienne Pocha, Shazneen Arethna, Yatharth Ratnum and Ronit Chatterji.

On: 9 pm onwards

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum

Call: 8329110638

Cost: '749

Thursday

Let's talk

Attend this talk that aims to normalise mental health hygiene and its importance in our daily life. The event has been curated by Sonali Gupta, a practising clinical psychologist. Also part of the talk will be Nikhil Taneja, who will launch his podcast First World Problems at the event, a show where Cyrus Sahukar and Aalaap Deboor will talk about mental well-being; Ratnaboli Ray, a leading advocate of the rights of those with mental health problems, and RJ Meera Damji.

Time: 5.30 pm

At: Auditorium, Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East.

RSVP: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com

Shop for books

If retail therapy for you means book shopping, head to this sale where you can pick books by the kilo.

Till: April 15, 11 am to 8 pm

At: Narayan Garden, Borivali West

Call: 9820923155

