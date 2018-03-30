Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Enjoy hot cross buns, which are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. You can also choose from other Easter goodies prepared at Lee Anneâs Kitchen. Large orders can be placed online

Friday

Shop till you drop

Treat yourself to retail therapy at Pernia’s Pop-Up Show, a luxury shopping festival featuring fashion walks and stylist-assisted shopping sessions. Its curated line-up of designers includes Anita Dongre, Payal Singhal, Shaheen Abbas, Nishka Lulla and Narendra Kumar Ahmad among others.

On Today, 2 pm to 8 pm; March 31 (10 am to 7 pm)

At Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Tuck into Easter goodies

Enjoy hot cross buns, which are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. You can also choose from other Easter goodies prepared at Lee Anne’s Kitchen. Large orders can be placed online.

At Chetna Building, Seven Bungalows, Andheri West.

Log on to instamojo.com/LeeAnnesKitchen

Cost Rs.30 for two buns

Learn all about film

Attend British artist Tacita Dean’s public lecture titled, Process and the Non-deliberate Act: Why the Medium of Film is Important to Artists. It will be followed by an interview moderated by art critic and cultural theorist, Ranjit Hoskote.

Time 5 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla.

rsvp ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org

Saturday

Groove to hip-hop

Mark the end of a roller-coaster of a financial year that 2017-18 was with a night of good music. DJ-producer Clement Dsouza will be at the console, spinning commercial, house and hip-hop tunes to make sure you don’t leave the dance floor.

Time 10 pm onwards

At Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Call 26515511

Tickle your funny bone

Watch the rising stars of Thane’s comedy scene including Abhishek Kulkarni, Guru Narayan Chandrsekaran, Mohd Suhel and Aman J (in pic) take the stage to crack you up.

Time 8 pm

AT Backspace Studio, Thane West.

log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs.200

Watch a classic

Shatranj Ke Mohre is the longest-running IPTA production. Watch veteran actors Aanjjan Srivastav, Rakesh Bedi, Avtar Gill and Ramesh Talwar bring the social comedy to life.

Time 8 pm at Rangsharda, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs.250 onwards

Sunday





Calling all skateboarders

Attend Skate Social, a skate meet that brings together skateboarding and music. If you are a registered skateboarder, a series of games await you. If not, you can still watch stunts and techniques performed by Nick Smith, who has also designed the venue.

Time 2 pm to 7 pm

At Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

RSVP 65226324 (skateboarders only)

Catch a father-daughter gig

Watch acclaimed musician Ranjit Barot create magic on the drums, with daughter Mallika (vocals), Rhythm Shaw (guitar) and Gulraj Singh (keys).

Time 8 pm

At The Quarter, Royal Opera House.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs.749 onwards

Enjoy blurry vision

Attend Blur, an exhibition by photographer Amit Paul, where he showcases his unique style of capturing images inspired by Impressionism, a 19th-century art movement.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Terrace Gallery, Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9833285574

