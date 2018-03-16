Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Personal preoccupations are key to expression, and for Anju Dodiya, these thoughts become art. Attend the session, Mumbai Local: The Colour of Doubt, to learn about Dodiya's creative process

Friday

Look beyond the art

Personal preoccu­­p­at­ions are key to expression, and for Anju Dodiya, these thoughts become art. Attend the se­s­sion, Mumbai Local: The Colour of Doubt, to learn about Dodiya's creative process.

Time: 5.30 pm onwards

At: Kitab Khana, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

RSVP: bookmyshow.com

Watch a play

Octave and Leandre's feelings for each other are thwarted by two authoritarian fathers who have just returned from a trip. The young men turn to the wily Scapin for help, placing their fate in his hands. Watch the actors of the Académie de la Comédie-Française stage the Denis Podalydès-directed Scapin the Schemer.

Time: 6 pm onwards at Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: boomyshow.com

Cost: Rs.400

Aim it right

Ready for a beer pong tournament? Form a team of two and show off your aiming skills. What's more? If you win, you get to take home a cash prize of `10,000. TIME 7 pm to 1 am at The Boston Butt, opposite Max Mueller Bhavan, Kalaghoda, Fort.

Call: 69470000

Cost : Rs1,000

Saturday

Detox the Chinese way

Kombucha is a fermented beverage regarded as the immortal health elixir by the Chinese. Attend a masterclass with Chef Rishim Sachdeva to learn recipes such as cured salmon (in pic) using the "super tea".

Time: 3.30 pm

At: Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14, Union Park, Khar West.

Call: 43408229



Take a healthy turn

Take home tips on how to lead a healthy life, including nutritional recipes that you can make at home for kids. Also, grab a chance to try zumba and yoga, besides listening to actress Tanishaa Mukerji and chef Ranveer Brar, among others, talk about ways to stay fit at the FBAI wellness event.

Time: 9.30 am to 4.30 pm

At: JW Marriott, Juhu.

Register: goo.gl/dKfRNP

Cost: Rs.2,111

Catch a tune

At the age of nine, AC (in pic) from southern California began studying guitar. He started performing professionally as a teenager. Now, watch him perform in the city of dreams, along with Aron Nyiro on drums, Christos Yerolatsitis on the piano and Avishek Dey on bass.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum.

Call: 8329110638

Cost: Rs749 onwards

Sunday

Tuck into happiness

Regardless of how much we enjoy fast food, it's no replacement for the good old dishes prepared by our grandmothers. Warm your heart with the magic of traditional food at the Mitti Ki Khushboo festival.

Time Till March 25, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

At: Nawab Saheb, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai.

Cost: Rs.4,000 plus taxes

Drink up

Beer jocks, prepare for the time of your lives as you will be spoiled with 40 craft beers on tap, besides games and more. Also, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Dahlia (in pic) will be playing a gig.

Time: 12 pm onwards

At Mahalaxmi Race Course, Royal Western India Turf Club.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs.499



LOL along

Don't miss out on your dose of laugh­ter. Get ready for an evening of humour as Amit Tandon narrates his funny tales.

Time: 7 pm at Dublin Square: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs.499 onwards

Paint on glass

Stained glass looks beautiful, doesn't it? Learn to create something beautiful by yourself at a workshop by artist Kamalrukh.

Time: 11.30 am

At: Doolally Taproom C18-21, Dalia Industrial Estate, near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs1,400

