Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

There's more to Persian cuisine than kebabs. That's what you will find out at a masterclass where Anaida Parvenah, erstwhile pop star and chef, will whip up an authentic Persian meal.

Friday

Soak in some art

Attend an exhibition that features a rather reclusive artist. Prabhakar Kolte is back after shying away from the art industry for nine years.

Time 10.30 am to 7 pm at Nine Fish Art Gallery, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Byculla.

Call 65542300

Shake a leg

DJ Cyrus has been manning turntables for 18 years. He plays a mix of EDM, house and techno tracks, naming Hardwell, W&W and Tiesto as some of the artistes who have influenced him. Shake a leg to his tunes at an Andheri nightspot.

Time 9 pm onwards AT Tipsy Gypsy, Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West.

Call 7021857037

Cook fare from Persia

There's more to Persian cuisine than kebabs. That's what you will find out at a masterclass where Anaida Parvenah, erstwhile pop star and chef, will whip up an authentic Persian meal.

Time 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm AT Foodhall, 3rd Level, Palladium, Lower Parel.

Call 30264581

Saturday

Start wheeling around

If you thought going out at night only meant hitting the pub, then sign up for an after-hour cycling tour from Bandra to Haji Ali and back. Forget about chaotic traffic and ride leisurely around the city to take in its sights. And in case you get tired, there are rest points where you can recover.

Time 11.30 pm to 2 am

StarTing point Bandra Fort, Taj Land's End.

Call 9930086252

Cost Rs.500 (without a cycle) and Rs.800 (with one)

Pick up a painting

Attend an exhibition that will feature the works of 27 artists from across the country, who have varied styles of painting. The show is titled Expopedia, and the artworks on display encompass landscapes, seascapes and human emotions.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy.

Cost 9819511124

Sway to her tunes

Paloma Sridhar sings across a range of genres such as jazz, pop, soft rock and indie folk. She's been performing for a while now, and has a vocal range that rises and drops with equal ease. Sridhar will be in charge of the evening's entertainment at a pub that has also made a name for itself as a venue for regular gigs.

Time 9.30 pm onwards

At The Stables, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Andheri East.

Call 8291847082

Sunday

Gorge on Parsi cuisine

Attend a pop-up that features a Navroze feast. Tuck into delectable Parsi dishes such as tatrela jhinga, chicken liver egg masala and circle of life, which is home chef Mahrukh signature dish.

Time 1 pm AT Mahrukh's Kitchen, Ness Baug, Grant Road.

Log on to authenticook.com

Cost Rs.1,700

Play with clay

Feel the magic of creating something with your own hands at a pottery workshop. Participants will first be taught how to mould clay into different shapes, before being taught how to work the potter's wheel.

Time 11 am to 2 pm

At ArtDesh Gallery, White House Annexe, Walkeshwar.

Call 23692860 cost Rs.1,600

Go camping

Camp next to Devkund, which, as the name implies, is a heavenly lake, about 130 km from Mumbai.

Time 3 pm meeting point Khopoli railway station.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs.1,785 to Rs.2,520

Start sketching

Attend a workshop that combines everything from walking to sketching to drinking. Titled Paintology, it involves the participants strolling around Bandra for 30 minutes, clicking a photo of a sight they like, going back to the restaurant they met at and sketching the sight they had seen, while sipping wine.

Time 4 pm onwards

At Jamjar Diner, Bandra West.

Call 8999344265

Cost Rs.1,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go