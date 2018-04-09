Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Your weekday go&do guidebook

Monday

Eat your heart out

Get your fill of Asian cuisine at a lunch buffet that involves unlimited food at a reasonable price. Take your pick from a range of sushi including prawn tempura, or dig into baos such as pork belly or chilli chicken.

Time: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At: Asia Kitchen and Bar, Sakinaka

Call: 30151694

Cost: '580

Roll the dyes

If you dig art, and want to lead an organic lifestyle as well, attend a workshop where you will be taught how to make natural dyes. They are made using leaves, roots, bark and flowers, and are long-lasting and colourful, making them perfect for fabrics.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

At: Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 7506122332

Cost: '3,300

Start strumming

Attend a foundation guitar course, where professionals will teach you the basics of the instrument, while you also get to access all the resources available at the school where the event will be held.

Time: 6 pm

At: The True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 66243200

Cost: '24,000

Tuesday

Ace a quiz

Which Hollywood actor was initially considered for Shah Rukh Khan's role in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge? If you know the answer, attend a Bollywood quiz and stand to win prizes worth '40,000.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: The Bombay Bronx, Breach Candy.

Call: 7710044666

Cost: '300 (cover)

Make people laugh

Attend an open-mic event where new and established stand-up comics will ensure your Tuesday is filled with laughter. Gaurav Kapoor is hosting the event, and you too can try your hand at making the audience giggle.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: Hive at Gostana, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '250

Cook up a storm

Summer demands not just light clothes, but light food too. Learn how to cook dishes that are perfect for the season, like salads and gnocchi pasta, at a class that shuns the use of oil, sugar, dairy and preservatives.

Time: 11 am

At: New Nikita CHS, Borivali West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '1,500

Wednesday

Have a ball

Gather your friends and catch Real Madrid battle it out with Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final match, on the big screen.

Time: 11.30 pm

At: Smaaash, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '549

Check your diet

Ramazan starts next month, and if you have diabetes, take part in a Facebook Live session where a diabetologist will tell you how best to go about the situation during roza, because fasting can be risky for diabetics as it puts them at the risk of having low sugar levels.

Time: 11 am

Log on to: facebook.com

Dance blindfolded

It's one thing to let your hair down and dance to music, and another to do the same blindfolded. Attend a workshop where your sense of sight will be stripped while you groove to peppy music, helping you better not just your physical health, but your mental wellbeing as well.

Time: 7 pm

At: The Castiko Space, Bungalow no 121, Aaram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '300

Thursday

Escape to the sea

Summer's here, and what better way to escape the heat, dust and chaos of the city than to simply hop on to a boat and sail into the middle of the Arabian Sea? Do just that, thanks to the folks at Sanver Sports, who are organising a sailing trip.

Time: 1 pm, 3 pm and 4.30 pm

Meeting point: Gateway of India

Log on to: sanversports.com

Cost '1,950

Get grooving

Catch a gig by a duo - guitarist and singer Shrikanth Nair, and flautist Mrugendra Mohadkar - who call themselves Nair Aunty's Curry. They play a blend of pop and folk rock, and sing in three languages - Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam.

Time: 9.30 pm to 1.30 am

At: The Stables, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Marol, Andheri East

Call: 40912377

Pick up a vinyl

If you like listening to vinyls, attend a trade conference where 850 decision makers and industry leaders will discuss the business of creating vinyls, some of which you can also buy.

Time: 9 am

At: Grand Hyatt, Santacruz East.

Call: 66761234

Cost: '25,000

Celebrate Baisakhi

Enjoy the flavours of Punjab right here in Mumbai at Baisakhi night, meant to celebrate the harvest season. Catch live performances by singers Navraj Hans (in pic) and Taricka Bhatia, and a dance show by bhangra group Shan Di Punjab. Comedian Raja Sagoo is also on the bill.

Time: 7 pm

At: Rang Sharda Auditorium, Lilavati Hospital, Bandra West

Call: 7666663333

Stay protected

In an age when a large part of our lives are spent on the Internet, it becomes easy to fall prey to cyber crime, starting from stalking to sextortion. Attend a panel discussion where Monique Villa (in pic), CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and Priti Patkar, co-founder of Prerana, will talk about how to protect yourself online, with author Aparna Piramal Raje acting as the moderator.

Time: 6 pm

At: Nehru Centre, Worli

Log on to: asiasociety.org to RSVP

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates