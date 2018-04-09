Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook
Your weekday go&do guidebook
Monday
Eat your heart out
Get your fill of Asian cuisine at a lunch buffet that involves unlimited food at a reasonable price. Take your pick from a range of sushi including prawn tempura, or dig into baos such as pork belly or chilli chicken.
Time: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
At: Asia Kitchen and Bar, Sakinaka
Call: 30151694
Cost: '580
Roll the dyes
If you dig art, and want to lead an organic lifestyle as well, attend a workshop where you will be taught how to make natural dyes. They are made using leaves, roots, bark and flowers, and are long-lasting and colourful, making them perfect for fabrics.
Time: 12 pm to 4 pm
At: Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Call: 7506122332
Cost: '3,300
Start strumming
Attend a foundation guitar course, where professionals will teach you the basics of the instrument, while you also get to access all the resources available at the school where the event will be held.
Time: 6 pm
At: The True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Call: 66243200
Cost: '24,000
Tuesday
Ace a quiz
Which Hollywood actor was initially considered for Shah Rukh Khan's role in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge? If you know the answer, attend a Bollywood quiz and stand to win prizes worth '40,000.
Time: 8.30 pm
At: The Bombay Bronx, Breach Candy.
Call: 7710044666
Cost: '300 (cover)
Make people laugh
Attend an open-mic event where new and established stand-up comics will ensure your Tuesday is filled with laughter. Gaurav Kapoor is hosting the event, and you too can try your hand at making the audience giggle.
Time: 8.30 pm
At: Hive at Gostana, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '250
Cook up a storm
Summer demands not just light clothes, but light food too. Learn how to cook dishes that are perfect for the season, like salads and gnocchi pasta, at a class that shuns the use of oil, sugar, dairy and preservatives.
Time: 11 am
At: New Nikita CHS, Borivali West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '1,500
Wednesday
Have a ball
Gather your friends and catch Real Madrid battle it out with Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final match, on the big screen.
Time: 11.30 pm
At: Smaaash, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '549
Check your diet
Ramazan starts next month, and if you have diabetes, take part in a Facebook Live session where a diabetologist will tell you how best to go about the situation during roza, because fasting can be risky for diabetics as it puts them at the risk of having low sugar levels.
Time: 11 am
Log on to: facebook.com
Dance blindfolded
It's one thing to let your hair down and dance to music, and another to do the same blindfolded. Attend a workshop where your sense of sight will be stripped while you groove to peppy music, helping you better not just your physical health, but your mental wellbeing as well.
Time: 7 pm
At: The Castiko Space, Bungalow no 121, Aaram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '300
Thursday
Escape to the sea
Summer's here, and what better way to escape the heat, dust and chaos of the city than to simply hop on to a boat and sail into the middle of the Arabian Sea? Do just that, thanks to the folks at Sanver Sports, who are organising a sailing trip.
Time: 1 pm, 3 pm and 4.30 pm
Meeting point: Gateway of India
Log on to: sanversports.com
Cost '1,950
Get grooving
Catch a gig by a duo - guitarist and singer Shrikanth Nair, and flautist Mrugendra Mohadkar - who call themselves Nair Aunty's Curry. They play a blend of pop and folk rock, and sing in three languages - Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam.
Time: 9.30 pm to 1.30 am
At: The Stables, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Marol, Andheri East
Call: 40912377
Pick up a vinyl
If you like listening to vinyls, attend a trade conference where 850 decision makers and industry leaders will discuss the business of creating vinyls, some of which you can also buy.
Time: 9 am
At: Grand Hyatt, Santacruz East.
Call: 66761234
Cost: '25,000
Celebrate Baisakhi
Enjoy the flavours of Punjab right here in Mumbai at Baisakhi night, meant to celebrate the harvest season. Catch live performances by singers Navraj Hans (in pic) and Taricka Bhatia, and a dance show by bhangra group Shan Di Punjab. Comedian Raja Sagoo is also on the bill.
Time: 7 pm
At: Rang Sharda Auditorium, Lilavati Hospital, Bandra West
Call: 7666663333
Stay protected
In an age when a large part of our lives are spent on the Internet, it becomes easy to fall prey to cyber crime, starting from stalking to sextortion. Attend a panel discussion where Monique Villa (in pic), CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and Priti Patkar, co-founder of Prerana, will talk about how to protect yourself online, with author Aparna Piramal Raje acting as the moderator.
Time: 6 pm
At: Nehru Centre, Worli
Log on to: asiasociety.org to RSVP
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video