Mumbai 360: Your Weekday Go And Do Guidebook

Monday

Appreciate art

Attend an exhibition where artist Sai Priya Mahajan showcases her work inspired by contemporary subjects. Mahajan’s paintings are a mix of the realism and impressionism schools of art.

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

At: Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall & Art Gallery, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, Nariman Point

Call: 22023626

Whip up Thai fare

Attend a masterclass where you can pick up the nitty-gritty of cooking Thai cuisine. Chef Seefah (in pic) of The Blue and her husband, Karan, will teach you the right way to whip up everything from a green curry to pad thai.

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

At: Magazine Street Kitchen, Byculla.

Call: 23726708

Cost: '1,180

Find out about fashion

Watch a screening of True Cost, a documentary that delves into the world of fashion and explores what impact it has, starting from the glitziest runways to the poorest slums.

Time: 6 pm onwards

At: WeWork, C-20, G Block, BKC

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '100

Tuesday

Have a ball

Get your friends along and catch Liverpool fight it out with AS Roma in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, which will be screened at a pub on a giant LED screen.

Time: 11 pm onwards

At: The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Marol

Log on to: insider.in

Shake a leg

Attend a dance masterclass where instructors handpicked by popular choreographer Terence Lewis will teach you a range of styles, from jazz funk to Bollyhop to contemporary.

Time: 5 pm onwards

At: Bollywood Shaastra, 108 Sri Krishna Premises, Andheri West

Call: 7700000289

Cost: '5,500

Be a quizzer

If you are always thirsty for trivia and feel that you have the answers to most questions, then attend a pub quiz where you stand the chance to win a host of free drinks if you end up being victorious.

Time: 8 pm to 9.30 pm

At: Todi Mills Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 7506394240

Wednesday

Start pedalling

Join a cycling tour and cover 10 famous places in south and central Mumbai, including the flamingo point in Sewri, Five Gardens in Dadar, Bhaucha Dhakka Dockyard and Girgaum Chowpatty.

Time:10 am starting point Cycling Zens, Vithal CHS, Katrak Road, Wadala West.

Call: 7057284023

Cost: '3,000

Laugh freely

Attend a stand-up show featuring Aishwarya Mohanraj among others, where you will be actively encouraged to either laugh with the comedian performing on stage, or at them if they are not up to scratch.

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

At: Hive at Gostana, 1st floor, shop no 2, Parbhat Kunj, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '250

Catch an orchestra

Renowned pianist Barry Douglas returns to the city with a chamber orchestra called Camereta Ireland. The musicians will play Beethoven’s five piano concertos, having wowed audiences worldwide before.

Time: 7 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Call: 66223737

Entry: '500

Eat for a cause

Enjoy a dining experience created by Mumbai’s well-known restaurateurs and hospitality professionals, under the Food With Benefits initiative. All proceeds will go towards Apne Aap Women’s Collective.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Theory, Lower Parel

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '5,000

Grab a bite

Enjoy buy-one-get-one offers as a SoBo restaurant celebrates its first anniversary. Take your pick from pizzas such as Italian mama, margherita and spicy chicken sausage, and non-alcoholic beverages including coolers, shakes and mocha.

Time: 9 am to 12 midnight

At: Grandmama’s Cafe, Kemps Corner

Call: 7400093311

Tune in to a Singer-songwriter

Catch singer Nikhil D’Souza (in pic) perform with Zohran Miranda, Nathan Thomas, Rohan Rajadhyaksha and Aditya Ashok at a gig that also involves happy hour rates for those who arrive early.

Time: 9 pm

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

Call: 8329110638

Cost: '749

Thursday

Rap up the week

Take a mid-week break and head to a bar where writer, rapper and composer Dino James, who has been creating a storm on YouTube, will take care of the evening’s entertainment.

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West

Call: 26743901

Cost: '750 to '1800

Get poetic

Go for an open mic and poetry night hosted by musician and poet Hasan Baldiwala, co-founder of The BomBay Works. Register to showcase your own work or simply drop in for an evening filled with rhymes and music.

Time: 8 pm

At: The Castiko Space, Bungalow 121, Aaram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West

Call: 9967100487

Cost: '150

