Mumbai 360: Your Weekday Go And Do Guidebook
Monday
Appreciate art
Attend an exhibition where artist Sai Priya Mahajan showcases her work inspired by contemporary subjects. Mahajan’s paintings are a mix of the realism and impressionism schools of art.
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
At: Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall & Art Gallery, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, Nariman Point
Call: 22023626
Whip up Thai fare
Attend a masterclass where you can pick up the nitty-gritty of cooking Thai cuisine. Chef Seefah (in pic) of The Blue and her husband, Karan, will teach you the right way to whip up everything from a green curry to pad thai.
Time: 6.30 pm onwards
At: Magazine Street Kitchen, Byculla.
Call: 23726708
Cost: '1,180
Find out about fashion
Watch a screening of True Cost, a documentary that delves into the world of fashion and explores what impact it has, starting from the glitziest runways to the poorest slums.
Time: 6 pm onwards
At: WeWork, C-20, G Block, BKC
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '100
Tuesday
Have a ball
Get your friends along and catch Liverpool fight it out with AS Roma in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, which will be screened at a pub on a giant LED screen.
Time: 11 pm onwards
At: The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Marol
Log on to: insider.in
Shake a leg
Attend a dance masterclass where instructors handpicked by popular choreographer Terence Lewis will teach you a range of styles, from jazz funk to Bollyhop to contemporary.
Time: 5 pm onwards
At: Bollywood Shaastra, 108 Sri Krishna Premises, Andheri West
Call: 7700000289
Cost: '5,500
Be a quizzer
If you are always thirsty for trivia and feel that you have the answers to most questions, then attend a pub quiz where you stand the chance to win a host of free drinks if you end up being victorious.
Time: 8 pm to 9.30 pm
At: Todi Mills Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Call: 7506394240
Wednesday
Start pedalling
Join a cycling tour and cover 10 famous places in south and central Mumbai, including the flamingo point in Sewri, Five Gardens in Dadar, Bhaucha Dhakka Dockyard and Girgaum Chowpatty.
Time:10 am starting point Cycling Zens, Vithal CHS, Katrak Road, Wadala West.
Call: 7057284023
Cost: '3,000
Laugh freely
Attend a stand-up show featuring Aishwarya Mohanraj among others, where you will be actively encouraged to either laugh with the comedian performing on stage, or at them if they are not up to scratch.
Time: 8.30 pm onwards
At: Hive at Gostana, 1st floor, shop no 2, Parbhat Kunj, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '250
Catch an orchestra
Renowned pianist Barry Douglas returns to the city with a chamber orchestra called Camereta Ireland. The musicians will play Beethoven’s five piano concertos, having wowed audiences worldwide before.
Time: 7 pm
At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Call: 66223737
Entry: '500
Eat for a cause
Enjoy a dining experience created by Mumbai’s well-known restaurateurs and hospitality professionals, under the Food With Benefits initiative. All proceeds will go towards Apne Aap Women’s Collective.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Theory, Lower Parel
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '5,000
Grab a bite
Enjoy buy-one-get-one offers as a SoBo restaurant celebrates its first anniversary. Take your pick from pizzas such as Italian mama, margherita and spicy chicken sausage, and non-alcoholic beverages including coolers, shakes and mocha.
Time: 9 am to 12 midnight
At: Grandmama’s Cafe, Kemps Corner
Call: 7400093311
Tune in to a Singer-songwriter
Catch singer Nikhil D’Souza (in pic) perform with Zohran Miranda, Nathan Thomas, Rohan Rajadhyaksha and Aditya Ashok at a gig that also involves happy hour rates for those who arrive early.
Time: 9 pm
At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum
Call: 8329110638
Cost: '749
Thursday
Rap up the week
Take a mid-week break and head to a bar where writer, rapper and composer Dino James, who has been creating a storm on YouTube, will take care of the evening’s entertainment.
Time: 8.30 pm onwards
At: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West
Call: 26743901
Cost: '750 to '1800
Get poetic
Go for an open mic and poetry night hosted by musician and poet Hasan Baldiwala, co-founder of The BomBay Works. Register to showcase your own work or simply drop in for an evening filled with rhymes and music.
Time: 8 pm
At: The Castiko Space, Bungalow 121, Aaram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West
Call: 9967100487
Cost: '150
