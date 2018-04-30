Mumbai 360: Your Weekday Go And Do Guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Wine and dine

The biggest wine bar in the city is hosting a special five-course dinner with five complementing wines, designed by Australian chef Sarah Todd and chef Himanil Khosla.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: The Wine Rack, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Call: 8452833377

Entry: Rs 4,500

All that jazz

Head to the International Jazz Day Jam curated by Adil Manuel (in pic), which will include performances by various contemporary artistes.

Time: 10 pm onwards

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Lower Parel.

RSVP: insider.in

From Solapur to Mumbai

View an exhibition of paintings titled 5 Billow's, by five contemporary artists from Solapur — Devendra Nimbargikar, Sachin Gaikwad, Babasaheb Kadare, Deepak Patil and Dhananjay Takalikar.

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 22843989

Tuesday

Pet life

Love animals? Make time to visit World of Pets, an exhibition of birds and animals that will feature 120 exotic species.

Till: May 1, 10 am to 8 pm

At: Bhavans College campus, Bhavans Nature and Adventure Centre, Andheri West.

Call: 7507588407

Cost: Rs 100 and Rs 150

Get click happy

Sign up for a photowalk headed by Arun Moras to capture the daily life of the fishing community in Versova Koliwada.

Time: 7 am

Starting point: Our Lady of Health Church, Versova.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 2,000

Eco-friendly art

Inspire your little ones to go environment friendly at this exhibition that showcases furniture and life-size animals made from 100 per cent recyclable, corrugated sheets by Haresh Mehta.

Till: May 5, 10 am to 8 pm

At: Kids Club, 11th Road, near Madhu Park, Khar West.

Call: 8655700499

Wednesday

Game on!

Grab your best friend and participate in a beer pong championship where you stand a chance to win great prizes. Win a free beer per round as you progress in the qualifiers.

Time: 7.30 pm till May 24 at different venues

At: Madeira And Mime, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 236

Laughing matter

Sit back and enjoy as a line-up of young and established comedians take the stage to crack you up. The evening will be hosted by Rahul Subramanian, who is a part of a comedy collective that won the Laughter Games Comedy Hunt in 2015.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: Levi's Lounge, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

RSVP: insider.in

Kids take stage

Artiste Huseini Dawawala will conduct a theatre workshop for kids that will include basics of theatre, skit rehearsals, plot creation and improvisation, theatre games to improve memory, dance skills, imaginary ball and voice exercises.

Time: 10 am onwards

At: CLAP, opposite Infinity Mall, Malad West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 3,540

Thursday

It's a winner

Popular author Shiv Khera of You Can Win fame, will host a talk on having a positive attitude towards life to meet your goals and sustain success.

Time: 7 pm

At: St Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Starter deals

Musician Dhruv Visvanath will launch his new album, The Lost Cause, featuring Ajay Jayanthi and Rohan Rajadhyaksha. The music is symbolic of a journey to find oneself.

Time: 9 pm

At: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi.

Entry: Rs 499 onwards

Pole fitness

Take your pick of a workshop from Shakti Pole Camp 1.0 by Milla Tenorio and Smilly Suri. It includes Mallakhamb, chakra healing, yoga for dancers, bachata, kalaripayattu and a host of pole sessions such as men's pole, exotic pole, burlesque, chair tricks and Bolly pole.

From: May 3 to 6

At: Arts in Motion, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call: 9820324126

Entry: Rs 1,500 to Rs 7,500

Barbecue special

Savour a variety of barbecue dishes from the Fiery BBQ Special Menu that includes the Oriental dragon (tiger prawns), BBQ fiery lobster, wings on fire, fiery meat BBQ in chicken, lamb and tenderloin, fish and squid, the Oriental garden (veg), and Buddha's favourite BBQ (mushroom and tofu).

Time: 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm; 7.30 pm to 11.45 pm

At: Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive.

Call: 22851212

Layered work

Watch a site-specific narrative performance piece curated by artist Seema Kohli. Called In Silence the Secret Speaks, it brings together a poetry/spoken word performance, a dance piece and an ensemble of artistes on the piano, cello and vocals.

Time: 6 pm onwards

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Call: 9769937710

RSVP: insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates