Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Shake things up

Shake things up this World Cosmopolitan Day and make your mundane Mondays better. Walk into this Andheri watering hole to enjoy their 2+1 offer after your first drink.

Time 12.15 pm to 1.00 am AT Rike-Terrace Bar & Grill, Dalia Estate, Andheri West. CALL 9167469032

Binge on pizza

Celebrate everything Pizza with this special pizza menu in SoBo bar, which is a mix of Italian and Indian flavours. There's something in store for both vegetarian and meat lovers. Be sure to try the fungi salvatico while you're enjoying your pizza binge.

Time 10 am to 1 am AT Mockingbird Cafe Bar, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate. CALL 8097606010

Write stories in colours

Experience the wonderful ways of watercolours with Shawn Lewis. Learn how to illustrate your own book and to convey your stories in a unique style.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

AT ARTISANS' Gallery and Shop, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 2,000

Tuesday

Be a potter

Create your own masterpieces at the pottery workshop with self-taught instructor Trishna Patnaik and take home two small red mud earthenware.

Time 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm

AT Vaishnavipratima, Vasan Udyog Bhavan, Lower Parel.

CALL 64531611

Cost Rs 1,000

Sing along

Get ready to swing with Tanisha Serrao at the Tuesday Jams at a Bandra nightspot. Bring your own instruments and get ready to sing along with her and hit the right notes (or not).

Time 7.45 pm AT The Elbo Room, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL 22851212

Cost Rs 100 onwards

Laugh away

Head over for a comedy night with comedians, Vipul Goyal and Sundeep Rao.

Time 9 pm onwards

AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

CALL 8329110638

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Wednesday

Teleport to Jaipur

Stock up on your share of hand-made wonders at this mela. Choose from a range of Jaipur quilts, handblock bedsheets, dupattas and fabrics, kaftans, cushion cover, bedspreads and more!

Till May 13 TIMe 10 am to 8 pm AT Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy, 72 Bhulabhai Desai Road.

CALL 9820300131

Stir it up

Join well-known Mixologist Caitlin Hill and learn how to stir up some great cocktails from her using premium gin and whisky.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

AT KoKo, Progressive Oriental House, Kamala Mills. CALL 41768253

Drink with the girls

Enjoy a night out with your girl squad. To add to it, there are free drinks and Bollywood music. So, doll up and go!

Time 10.30 am onwards

AT The Bombay Bronx, Breach Candy, Bhulabhai Desai Road.

CALL 7710044666

Thursday

Relive a voice

Relive the legendary voice of Hemant Kumar through renowned singer Sagnik Sen (inset) who was awarded the Hollywood Music Academia award for the best cover version of Hemant Kumar's Ye nayan darey darey.

TIME 6.30 pm onwards

AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

CALL 66223737

Cost Rs270 onwards

Dance, dance

Sign up for these dance classes and learn Bollywood, Jazz, Contemporary, Classical Pop, Jive, Bhangra and other styles. Grab your dancing shoes because there's a free trial too!

Till May 19

Time 8 am to 9 am; 7.45 to 8.45 pm AT Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwary, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

CALL meltingclock.in

Let it be, again

Rewind back to the times when The Beatles were still kicking up the jam at a Liverpool bar. Listen to the unforgettable songs from their celebrated album, Let It Be, and in the best way possible — on vinyl!

TIME 8.30 pm to 10 pm AT Adagio, Maitri Kunj Cooperative

Society, Chembur.

CALL 9930008054

Gorge on a thali

Enjoy the simplicity of Indian food with this ever-changing thali. Gorge on starters, mains and desserts and that will leave you satisfied.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 am

AT Neel Bar & Kitchen, Nariman Point.

CALL 49455555

Cost Rs 475 to Rs 525

Revisit the past

Take a trip down memory lane and embrace the nostalgia of analogue photography at an exhibition, that will display stills shot on film by Krish Makhija, Jahaan Noble and Ankit Mastakar. The exhibition will be celebrating the romance of film photography as well as the precision, detail and thought tied to it.

Till May 20

Time 11 am onwards

AT Abode, Lansdowne

House, Colaba.

LOG ON TO meltingclock.in

