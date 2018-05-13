Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Cook a storm

If you've watched MasterChef Junior and wondered what you could make better than two-minute noodles, here’s your ticket. Chef Abhijit Bipla is hosting a cooking workshop for kids between six to 15 years of age. Participate and learn the art of making mini burgers, pizzas, cupcakes and freakshakes.

TIll May 14, 4 pm to 7 pm AT Olive Bistro, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.

CALL 9820703331 cost Rs 600





Sing it off

Shake off the monotony of weekdays and head over for a karaoke night with your friends. Chug away your worries with beer and music.

Time 9 pm onwards AT Raasta, Rohan Plaza, Khar West. CALL 33126123

Get on stage

If you have an original poem or song, here are your two minutes to fame. Attend the Caferati open mic where you can give a solo performance, pull off a duet with your friend or even just watch.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

AT Goethe Institute, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 22027710



Tuesday

Reach a musical high

Discover what your child enjoys playing the best and sign them up for a summer camp and present them with the opportunity to explore various instruments, like guitar, bass, drums, and more.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm AT True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel. CALL 66243200

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 600

Go mangoes

It’s summertime, and this special menu is all that a mango lover’s dreams are made of. Tuck into mango cheesecake, mango cardamom brulee, pizza alla mango, mango quesadillas, mango caprese, mangomisu and more.

TILL May 31, 12 pm onwards

AT Cafe Delhi Heights, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. CALL 49716414

Work your moves

Award-winning dancer Vaibhav Ghuge is hosting a one-day dance workshop. Participate for a certificate, a dance video with the celebrity dancer, and a good time.

Time 9 am to 1 pm

AT St Mary's High School, Tara Bagh, Mazgaon.

CALL 9004548945

LOG ON TO eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 500

Wednesday

Get grooving

Catch Anish Mathew at a gig where he will sing unplugged versions of popular Bollywood numbers on a rooftop.

TIME 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm

AT Verbena Brewpub and Skygarden, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 39971886

Twist it

Want to socialise? Do it while dancing. Tune into live bachata and kizomba music by DJ Cza and dish out your Latin moves at this party, which will begin with a bachata lesson.

Time 9.30 pm to 1 am AT Social, Fun Republic, Andheri West. CALL 9820847636

Accede to gluttony

Kolkata’s famous Chinatown is coming right here. Gorge on amazing Chinese food such as hot and sour seafood soup, prawn gold

coin, lobster in garlic butter sauce, sole fish in hot garlic sauce and more at this festival.

TiLL May 27, 12.30 pm to 11.30 pm AT Emperor’s Court — Renaissance Hotel, Powai. CALL 8291165421

Get tickled

Let Angad Singh Ranyal tickle your funny bones at this gig and laugh away your worries.

Time 8.30 pm AT Canvas Laugh Club, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

cost Rs 400 to Rs 750

Tune in to a maestro

International composer and producer Karsh Kale is back to rock your world. Famous as a genre-bender, his fusion music will surely give you your much-needed mid-week break.

ON 9 pm onwards AT FLYP@MTV Cafe, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel. CALL 49710144 COST Rs 500





Thursday

Enjoy new music

Tune in to a Delhi-based guitarist, singer and songwriter Takar Nabam’s heartfelt music at the launch of his second album, This Home That Home’s where he’ll be joined by Steve Peter on bass and Aveleon Giles Vaz on drums.

Time 9 pm to onwards

AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

CALL 8329110638

Take a filmy check

Watch the Marathi film, Samhita, depicting the life of a woman filmmaker narrated through her film’s script. The film will be screened as part of the film festival, Museum Katta, by critically acclaimed and renowned director-duo Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukathanka, who have received numerous national and international awards, including the Golden Lotus, a national award for the best feature film.

Time 5.30 pm to 8 pm

AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

CALL 23731234

