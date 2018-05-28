Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Taste the Far-east

An eatery in Versova has undergone a revamp and is offering patrons a 25-percent discount on their bill. Dig into Asian fare such as Thai curry flavoured stem fish in banana leaf.

Till May 31, 12 pm to 1 am AT Nom Nom, Versova, Andheri West. CALL 26244371 Cost Rs 900 for two people approximately.

Have a boozy birthday

Have a birthday you probably won't remember at a watering hole that's offering bottomless drinks to those born on May 28.

Time 12 pm to 1 am AT Kaitlyn's Beer Garden, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL 8104294335

Learn to read the fine print

Learn what goes into producing a newspaper at a four-day workshop that dissects the print media. Find out how different reporting from the field is from working as an editor.

Time 11.30 am

AT NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223737

Cost Rs 4,720

Tuesday

Tune in to a movie

Catch a documentary called #SingYourHeartOut, based in Hackney. It tells the moving tale of a choir comprising people who are dealing with depression.

Time 7 pm AT Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Feel verse

If you consider yourself to be a poet good enough to get up on stage and recite your verses, do just that at a poetry open-mic event, which a Bandra eatery is hosting to promote new talent in alternative fields.

Time 8.30 am onwards

AT Gostana Cafe, Parbhat Kunj, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West. CALL 64533359 Cost Rs 250 (including Rs 100 as cover)

Be tied up with dyes

Batik is a wax-resist dyeing technique that's used on a cloth to give it a funky makeover. It's a tradition that is typical to countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Sri Lanka and involves the use of indigo. Learn how to master it at a workshop being held in a SoBo venue.

time 11 am onwards

AT ARTISANS' Gallery, 52-56 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 9820145397

Cost Rs 2,400

Wednesday

Shake it, baby

Learn to whip up cocktails, both shaken and stirred, after attending a workshop where celebrity mixologist Ami Shroff will teach you the tricks of the trade, such as blending different drinks for the perfect match.

Time 6.30 to 8 pm

AT London Taxi, A Wing, ground floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower

Parel. CALL 30150876

Cost Rs 2,500 plus taxes

Peace out with

Enjoy an evening of ghazal music at an eatery that hosts a monthly event dedicated to the genre, Mehfil-E-Ghazal. Tuck into the fare on offer even as you listen to the music.

ON 8 pm AT Eskay Resorts, off New Link Road, Borivali West. CALL 61557000

Appreciate art

Soak in some art at an exhibition that will feature the works of Rekha Rana. Titled Indus Streams & Delphi Hills, it captures the essence of Indo-Greek art and architecture.

Time 11 am to 7 pm AT Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda. Call 9930300064

Rock on

Catch the Indian Ocean doing what they do best — getting up on stage to perform, and killing it.

Time 9 pm AT Flyp@MTV, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 49710144 Entry Rs 499

Get clued in

Test your mystery-solving skills during a game when you will be locked in a room with other participants.

Time 10.30 am AT No Escape, Linkway Estate, Malad West.

CALL 9820890098 Cost Rs 600

Thursday

Groove with it

Learn to move like a Latin American at a salsa dancing workshop, where DJ Elvis will play kizomba and bachata tracks to get your feet moving. Once the lessons are done, Shanelle D'Souza will stage a special belly dance routine as an added bonus for the participants.

Time 10.30 pm to 1 am

AT Lady Baga, Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills, gate 4, Lower Parel.

CALL 49731012

Be left in splits

Have a whale of a time as two stand-up comics regale the audience with their routines. Naveen Richard (in pic) is a veteran who's performed over 400 shows and headlined comedy festivals. He will be sharing the stage with Niveditha Prakasam, who won a comedy talent hunt on a television channel.

Time 8 pm onwards

AT Levi's Lounge, New Mahalaxmi Silk Mills, Mathuradas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates