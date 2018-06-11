Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Millet mania

Add a healthy twist to your meals with a millet cooking class conducted by Vandana Tiwari, where you can learn to whip up dishes like millet quiche, millet vegetable paratha, and millet kheer.

Time: 11.30 am to 1.30 pm

AT: 1804, Boulevard 4, LBS Road, Ghatkopar West.

Entry: Rs 1,500

Junior journalists

Sign your child up for a week-long newspaper production workshop starting today, where they will learn how to gather news, click photographs, write reports and features, work on a beat, conduct interviews, edit, design a page and print a newspaper.

Time: 11 am

AT: DraftCraft – The Mumbai Studio, Colaba.

Entry: Rs 7,500

Short film night

With the surge in video streaming platforms, short films are becoming popular. If you are a fan of the genre, attend a curated screening of shorts, which will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.

Time: 9.45 pm

AT: OverAct: The Alternative Theatre Space, Versova.

Tuesday

Mumbai on canvas

Soak in the many moods of the city in artist Amit Gautam’s new solo show, Marooned, where he showcases Mumbai’s monuments, streets and the sea during the monsoon.

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call: 7983017587

Big Bong theory

Get entertained as three Kolkata-based comedians, Anirban Dasgupta, Vaibhav Sethia and Saurav Mehta, take the stage for the first time in Mumbai. They are here to present their take on life in the City of Joy.

Time: 8 pm

AT: Hoppipola, 5th lane, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Entry: Rs 300

Bachata time

Add a groovy touch to your week at the Boomerang Tuesday Bachata Nights, where experts Cornel and Rithika will teach you how to get your moves right for this social dance from the Dominican Republic.

Time: 9 pm

AT: Raasta Bombay, fourth floor, Rohan Plaza, Road no. 5, Ram Krishan Nagar, Khar West.

Call: 33126123

Wednesday

Goa express

Give your office lunch break a touch of indulgence at a Lower Parel restaurant offering thali-style veg and non-veg menus that feature your favourite Goan dishes. Tuck into chicken cafreal, santan chicken, clam sukhe, stuffed mirchi as well as Goan poee, and don’t blame us if you slip into a food coma!

On going: Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 4 pm

AT: Lady Baga, Lower Parel.

Cost: Rs 300 to Rs 500

Alien fun

Witness comedy merges with a rock band. Alien Chutney features Vir Das, Sid Coutto, Johan Pais, Apurv Issac and Kaizad Gherda. This band is edgy and promises to get you grooving five minutes into the show.

Time: 9 pm

AT: Flyp@MTV, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Entry: Rs 499

The city in verse

Listen to Ranjit Hoskote, Udayan Thakkar, Sampurna Chattarji and Chintan Ruparel in conversation with Bachi Karkaria, where they will discuss how architecture, trade, maritime activity and colonialism have impacted our vision of Mumbai and how it is portrayed in verse.

Time: 6 pm

AT: National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort.

Thursday

The rock attack

Rock on with Pentagram, a band, which made its debut in 94 and became a name to reckon with in the Indian rock scene. The band members include Vishal Dadlani, Randolph Correia, Papal Mane and Shiraz Bhattacharya. They are currently working on their fifth album.

Time: 9 pm

AT: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Trade View Building, Oasis City Complex, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

Entry: Rs 826

The magic of words

Witness poet, novelist, and playwright Dr. Dharamvir Bharti’s works come to life in a dramatic reading by Ila Arun, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Varun Badola, KK Raina and Abhishek Pandey among others.

Time: 7.30 pm

AT: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call: 22824567

Entry: Rs 350 onwards

The art of lettering

Create an artistic planner at this calligraphy workshop, where you will learn the art using interesting tools like shaving brushes and toothbrushes.

Time: 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm

AT: Iteeha Studio, opposite Ideal Industrial Estate, Lower Parel.

Call: 7506122332

Cost: Rs 1,500

Festivities with a cause

Deck up your Eid wardrobe with a new multi-designer collection. As you log on to the website of this pop-up shop, you can also donate to Ashray, Committed Communities Development Trust, which works for the betterment of HIV-infected kids. The store pledges to add the same amount you donate to the cause.

